[Photo] Scientists Captured Highest Resolution Ever of the Sun's Atmosphere Including Incredible Fine Magnetic Threads
University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) researchers unveiled highest-ever resolution images of the Sun from NASA's solar sounding rocket, the Science Times, reported. It shows the sun's outer layer filled with incredible fine magnetic threads with extremely hot, million-degree plasma that was previously unseen.
Scientists have used NASA's High-Resolution Coronal Imager or Hi-C for short, an unusual astronomical telescope carried into space on a sub-orbital rocket flight the ultra-sharp images of the Sun were taken.
The Hi-C telescope can pick out structures in the atmosphere of the Sun as small as 7km in size, or around 0.01% the size of the Sun which makes this the highest resolution images ever captured of the Sun's atmosphere.
Researchers from UCLan alongside collaborators from NASA's Marshall Flight Centre (MSFC) have analyzed the high-resolution observations that will give astronomers a better understanding of what the Sun's magnetized atmosphere is made of and the way it exists.
