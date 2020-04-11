Science
[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus
A New York City surgeon who has just recently been diagnosed with the coronavirus was then met with applause from his colleagues as the doctor decides to return to work after fully recovering! Dr. Paul Saunders has tested positive for the COVID-19 sometime March after feeling the symptoms of this pandemic which has already infected more than 460,000 Americans killing at least 16,000.
ABC News recently reports that after Dr. Saunders recovered from his case of the coronavirus, he then decided to return to the very frontline of the coronavirus disease in the world's epicenter on Thursday. Recent footage has just shown Dr. Saunders walking through the entrance of the Maimonides Medical Center located in Brooklyn met with rousing applause from his fellow medical staff as well as employees.
Dr. Paul Saunders wastes no time
According to Saunders statement to the staff who welcomed him back, and that this gesture was totally unexpected as well as undeserved but is well recieved with thanks and gratitude for people to come to work and work hard speaking with much enthusiasm due to the fact that he is finally back!
The doctor's colleagues set off quite the amount of applause for this humble surgeon which was also reciprocated as the Doctor's feelings were mutual. In a statement by Dr. Saunders, "Everyone's working so hard and the whole time I was home, I was just anxious to get back, just get back and get back to work."
The excitement circulating Dr. Saunders who has recently returned to the Maimonides Medical Center was also because he is a trained in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation otherwise known as ECMO. According to the doctor, the ECMo actually provides a way for them to do their needed job in the lungs which is described by some as intravenous oxygen.
"Happy to be back."
A heart surgeon at Maimonides Medical Center returned to work after recovering from COVID-19 himself, receiving rousing applause from hospital employees welcoming him back to treat coronavirus patients. https://t.co/uqgIODJwIB pic.twitter.com/8KbJRpMbYL — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2020
The importance of Dr. Saunders' contribution
Saunders has just recently said that the ECMO was sort of a last resort treatment, but is currently being administered to two different patients with the measure of ICU. The hospital could only have up to five patients on this specific treatment which is why Doctors are extremely careful when it comes to deciding which patients would be the best candidate.
Dr. Saunders has expressed that there are so many people being sick and that the ECMO is stillq quite a relatively scant resource which is why it must be properly administered to the ones who need it the most. The Doctor later explains that much precaution has to be made in decided who the treatment should be offered to in order to make sure that the patients picked out are the ones who truly need it.
Dr. Saunders has treated one of the patients at this very medical center with ECMO right before he got sick. Even during his resting period at home, he still received updates regarding the patient's condition in order to monitor their progress.
