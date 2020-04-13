Thinking of Which PS4 Headset to Buy? Check Out This List of The Best Ones Available on Amazon!

With the coronavirus lockdown keeping nearly everyone at home for an extended period, online multiplayer games have seen a surge to their daily player-base that are online at any given point in time. Whether you're one of the casual gamers playing for fun, or one of the hardcore, professional stars playing for fame, there is an abundance of options to choose from.

We've listed the top-performing PS4 headsets out there for you to choose from to fit your gaming needs. May it be a sturdy, functional piece or a powerhouse meant to deliver the highest quality audio sounds and clear oral messages.

NUBWO N7

The first accessory on this list is the mighty Nubwo gaming headset. This particular piece consists of N7 stereo and noise-canceling capabilities.

It sports immersive gaming audio with dual 50mm speaker drives that are engineered to produce detailed and balanced soundscape with ultra-low distortion.

Its microphone is flexible and omnidirectional that captures the user's voice while canceling any background noise.

The N7 is convenient to use with its in-line audio control, which makes it possible to increase or decrease the volume or mute it entirely without any extra settings.

The ear cups are made of soft leatherette, and the head pad is ergonomically padded to allow for long sessions with comfort.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a gaming headset that features 2.4g connection to deliver dependable, lossless wireless audio with ultra-low latency and no interference whatsoever.

It is regarded as having top-quality microphone features for gaming uses. It delivers stellar-quality voice and background noise cancelation. It is also a clear cast mic certified by discord.

These headsets feature the S1 speaker drivers which are engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio to maintain clear sound during your sessions.

It includes the next-generation DTS headphone quality for that clear-cut surround sound.

Powered by battery due to being wireless, it consists of a 24hour battery life to give you that continuous gaming time.

Beexcelent Deep Bass Stereo

This aesthetically pleasing Beexcellent contains an upgraded surrounding Stereo with its high power 40mm neodymium magnets drivers, allowing you to make better directional decisions where the sound is coming from to give you that competitive edge over your rivals.

Features noise cancelation and a one-key mute for quick access. It also features a 120-degree range of motion. The microphone produces high-quality sounds and has a premium noise-canceling feature.

The over-ear closed-back design provides the utmost comfort to the wearer, and it is designed with breathable protein over-ear pads.

BENGOO Stereo

The sturdy BENGOO Stereo provides multi-platform compatibility towards several different consoles and devices.

It uses a surrounding stereo subwoofer that provides precise sound operations. Its construction is top-quality to ensure long life even with extended use. It also offers marvelous ambient noise isolation utilizing high precision 40mm magnetic neodymium driver acoustics.

The microphone is also omnidirectional and transmits high-quality communications with amazing noise-canceling features.

RUNMUS Gaming Headset

Last but not least on this list is the RUNMUS gaming headset that features a 50mm driver that delivers surround sound. Whether you're enjoying the simple scenery or fighting in an apocalyptic environment, these headsets are sure to provide the highest quality sounds you need.

The ear-cups were designed with comfort in mind, where the retractable bands and breathable ear pads ensure that each player will enjoy their gaming experience with maximum ease.

And of course, a gaming headset wouldn't be complete without noise-canceling capabilities, and the RUNMUS gaming headset provides just that and more. This headset provides high-end noise cancelation thanks to its state-of-the-art microphone.

