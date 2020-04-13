Reviews

How to Buy a Second-Hand Laptop: A Few Things to Watch Out to Avoid Getting Scammed

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020 08:24 PM EDT
How to Buy a Second-Hand Laptop: A Few Things to Watch Out to Avoid Getting Scammed

Buying a second-hand laptop does have its ups and downs just like buying a brand new laptop but at the end of the day, the main goal is to get your money's worth or even more! There are many advantages as well as disadvantages of buying a second-hand laptop which is why it is important to be realistic.

In order to learn how to buy a second-hand laptop, you'll have to take note of these following indicators:

Is the source reliable?

No matter how cheap the second-hand laptop may seem, avoid buying from a sketchy source as it might be a total scam. Try your best to look for reliable sources which can also be done by checking reviews and other indicators.

Try your best to look for respectable merchants that have been selling second-hand laptops for a while in order for you to check their backing data and see if they are reliable. Never fall for the sad story but instead look for those realistic ones.

As much as possible, buy face to face

Don't rely on everything you see on the internet especially when it comes to second-hand laptops since they may require a little extra precaution. To see is to believe when it comes to second-hand laptops which is why it is necessary to make sure that the laptop functions perfectly when you try it out.

Although some problems may occur, it is nice to see them first-hand before making the purchase and regretting it in the end. Once you've spotted a defect, ask yourself whether or not purchasing the second-hand laptop is still worth it. Compute how much you have to spend on repairs, upgrades, etc.

Check the specs and hardware

It is very important to do your due research and find out what is the actual specs of the unit. Don't leave everything to chance and hope that your second-hand laptop functions just right. Make sure that you know the ins and outs when it comes to memory, RAM, video card, battery life, etc.

There are tons of available material online which could point you in the right direction. Making a checklist for the laptop is actually a good idea as you run through the specs and price compare them with the original.

The worst case scenario is that the specs cost almost as much of the original price while the best case scenario could be that the unit is upgraded and you might be getting a better deal for less!

Price compare

Make sure that you know the difference of the second-hand model compared to the brand new model. Don't just compare how much it used to cost when it first came out, factor in the newer models and see if the price is really worth it.

Sometimes people tend to price their second-hand laptops based on how much they used to cost when they bought it.

