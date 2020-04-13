For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games

League of Legends

This game is strategic and cooperative. There are teams of five influential participants who fight each other, trying to destroy the enemy base. Your task is to choose your character from over 140 champions, create epic moments, and multiply killings. The soul of your base in nexus. Your rival also has the nexus, and you have to destroy it to win the game. Your nexus is the place where minions appear. There is a fountain behind the nexus where you can quickly restore your health and buy items in the store.

World of Tanks

This massively multiplayer online social game is dedicated to armored vehicles of the mid-20th century. Fight side by side with fans of iron giants from all over the world and win brilliant victories!

Lost Ark

This game caused a real sensation. It's the MMORPG with an open world, action combat, and Quarter View camera. The developers have implemented a really huge world with many secrets and puzzles that can be found after fulfilling specific tasks. There are a lot of interactive objects, such as lianas, ropes, and cableways, that become an integral part of your adventure. You can face puzzles and difficult navigation in some areas. The world is filled with dynamic events, such as the accidental opening of a chaos gate. The players from all around will have to get together to enter the world of demons and close them.

CrossFire HD

CrossFire HD is the official remake of a multiplayer shooter with a first-person perspective of Crossfire. The game will delight you with an updated engine and graphics, including the processing of characters and other objects. You will be able to merge into 8 modes, 20 types of weapons, and 10 characters will be available for battles.

Light of Darkness

It's an action browser game with good graphics and PvE orientation. The excellent gameplay is hidden behind nice graphics. You have to choose a character class, and there are three of them: Berserk, a robber, and a wizard. If you want to develop your character, you should do it in three stages: level your skills, looking for new equipment, pets' improvement that provides rich benefits for the character's features.

