Acer Predator. MSI GF65. Dell G5. Which One Of These Gaming Laptops Work The Best?
For the normal laptop user, the specs of a gaming laptop may seem a bit out of this world but for a gamer, these ridiculous specs are a dream come true! Although the coronavirus happened and the release of most tech products have been delayed, there is still quite enough firepower to create a solid list of the best gaming laptops of April 2020.
With games like Final Fantasy 7 remake and Red Dead Redemption really setting up the standard for how gaming should be done with the use of laptops, it is quite necessary to get a better gaming laptop in order for you to be able to play future games.
The world of games is getting even more advanced, and with it, the world of gaming laptops as well!
Here are a few of the best gaming laptops of April 2020:
CUK MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS-Level, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Notebook Computer
Although possibly the most expensive laptop on the list, this gaming laptop works with an Intel i7 9750H processor functioning at 16GB RAM with a 512GB NVMe SSD! This is one of the hardcore gaming laptops as it makes use of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB.
Described as a Gamer's notebook computer, this laptop is designed to take your gaming experience mobile as the light weight and slim features make it easier to bring around. This laptop functions as the ultimate professional gaming laptop on the list although the price may be a little steep.
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Display, 3ms Response Time, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Backlit Keyboard, PH315-52-710B
One of the newer laptops, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is part of Acer's new Predator series which boast hardcore gaming laptops as well. Just like the first laptop, this one has an Intel Core i7 9750H processor but everything else is different.
The laptop uses a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti working with a 16GB DDR4 and using a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage space! Another interesting feature of this laptop is the RGB backlit keyboard feature to make things even more official.
Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Windows 10 Home, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GTX 1650, 15.6" FHD LCD Screen, 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA, 16 GB RAM) G5590-7679BLK-PUS
Just like the previous laptops, this laptop functions with an Intel Core i7 9750H processor and is a proud 9th Gen computer. This laptop makes use of the NVIDIA GTX 1650 working with 256GB SSD as well as a 1TB SATA at the very same time!
The laptop still functions at 16GB RAM and is perfect if you are trying to play multiple games at once. The massive memory helps you keep all the games you might want to go back and forth from.
