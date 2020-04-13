Science

The National Grid Puts Pandemic Plan Into Effect: Here's How They Plan To Deal With Power Outages

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020 09:00 PM EDT
The National Grid Puts Pandemic Plan Into Effect: Here's How They Plan To Deal With Power Outages (Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)

With the existing potential for bad weather across the Capital Region on Monday, the National Grid crew themselves are already out and prepared to fix power outages as they will occur except now, the coronavirus has changed almost everything about how things are done.

Patrick Stella, Communications Manager, says that the National Grid actually has local crews and contractors ready on standby to restore certain outages with a pandemic plan partnered with social distancing.

The National Grid and its capabilities

According to Patrick Stella, "Sometimes our crews have to be in closer proximity due to the work they're doing. We do have masks available for them so we're doing everything that we can do," continuing his statement by saying beyond the field crews, the regional control folks are already being sequestered and have been sequestered for several weeks now.

"They've been sequestered for several weeks, so they're actually living in the control centers."

The company reportedly has about 20 control centers scattered across New York. The Control center personnel dispatch crews are in charge of making sure that the power lines they are fixing are not live.

Read Also: Storms Cause Flood in Texas Shortly After Tornado Hits Mississippi: 39,000 Without Power While Damage Is Being Assessed

Ever since the company's pandemic plan started to take effect, they have technically been working 12-hour shifts and are already staying on-site for a 30 day period in order to stay healthy. Stella assured that they have trailers, beds, washers, dryers, and even a makeshift gym. Stella admitted that the workers rely on FaceTime and Zoom to keep connected with their families.

Although the National Grid is doing their part, it would be really helpful if the citizens decide to contribute as well. It might not even take much, just a few pointers

How to help during this time of need

Stay away from live wires.

Alert National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 if you spot a downed power line or experience a power shortage.

If you're stuck, try to stretch your food supply.

If you are using a general, it is necessary to pull the main circuit breaker in your house to avoid risk of electrocution for both your family and the National Grid crew.

To better contact the National Grid, you can call or report online, and they actually have a fairly new feature for you to text an outage in.

Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus

The growing pandemic

Although the whole world is worried about the coronavirus getting out of hand, there are still certain existing problems which everyone should be aware of and these are the forces of Mother Nature.

Bad weather may often lead to floods, storms, or just strong wind that could possibly knock you out of power. The National Grid has already made a plan to help citizens with their power supply in this time of the pandemic.

The best thing citizens can do is to do their part by staying indoors and reporting whatever they see to the National Grid.

To view the National Grid Outage Map, click here.

TAG national grid, Weather, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Related Articles

Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe

Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge

Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe
A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.

[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device

Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?

[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?

The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!

This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients

The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.

SCIENCE

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.

TECH

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.

GAMES

For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games

Are you getting tired of playing the same game for a long time? Look into the list of top free online games that have proved to be the most popular gamers all over the world.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Coronavirus Survivor Goes Back To Work After Recovery

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as high as 500m

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) researchers unveiled highest-ever resolution images of the Sun

[Photo] Scientists Captured Highest Resolution Ever of the Sun's Atmosphere Including Incredible Fine Magnetic Threads

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!

Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge

NASA Shows 'Pillars Of Creation' Being Devoured By Stars In This Stunning New Infrared Photograph

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

Real Time Analytics