Students, Here's How To Get Free Whopper From Burger King By Answering These Scholarly Questions

The recent coronavirus outbreak has led to the lockdown of major countries around the globe. This has led to a halt to most establishments, including educational institutes. Burger King has thought of an incentive to students who have been keeping up with their studies; by giving them free burgers from their establishment if they successfully answer questions, they post online.

The fast-food chain has announced that students can avail of a free Whopper for correctly answering questions ranging from Mathematics, Science, and Literature. The questions will be shared on the establishment's social media pages.

Correctly answering the questions will provide the student with a coupon they can exchange for a free burger at any Burger King branch. The questions will be available once a day, and the promo will run from April 13, 2020, until April 20, 2020.

What is it for?

USA Today reports that the promo was designed to encourage students who have continually kept up with their studies despite the stay-at-home lockdown caused by the global pandemic.

The first question of the event has been posted on Twitter, which features a high school level mathematical equation for aspiring scholars to try and break for the delicious, not to mention free, Whopper.

With the question being posted online, some users are already posting the correct answers to the questions for others to benefit from. Some may think this is similar to cheating on a test paper and that cheaters never prosper, but they can still get themselves a free, though unearned burger.

How Burger King started

Burger King Corporation is a fast-food restaurant company that specializes in flame-broiled fast-served hamburgers. It is right after Mcdonald's as the second-largest hamburger chain in the United States. As early as the 21st century, the establishment has already conquered 100 different countries with more than 14,000 franchises.

James W. McLamore and David Edgerton founded it in Miami in 1954. There are sources, however, that date it back to 1953 with Insta-Burger King, which was founded by Keith Kramer in Jacksonville, Florida.

McLamore and Edgerton sold away from their franchise a few years later in 1959, which led to Burger King becoming a national chain. It was then expanded internationally with a store in Puerto Rico in 1963.

Continuously falling behind its rival in both sales and profitability, the franchise underwent several changes of ownership and corporate governance.

Pillsbury Company bought it in 1967, which brought in former McDonald's execute Donald N. Smith in the 1970s who reinvigorate Burger King with an expanded menu and tight control of its franchisees.

The Whopper is a giant hamburger by the establishment and is considered their signature product. It was initially introduced in its inception in 1957, to rival McDonald's smaller-sized hamburgers.

Lately, however, the fast-food chain has taken a whole new direction with its menu by adding more and more diversity, as well as adding hot dogs last 2016.

