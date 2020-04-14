The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Now Sells At Only $900 Which is a $300 Drop from Original Price: 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Ryzen 7, and Much More!

A gamer's dream comes true as Best Buy's official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G laptop for only $899.99 shipped! This powerful gaming laptop is a 15.6in Gaming Laptop that functions at a high speed of 2.3GHZ with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512 SSD! This powerful gaming laptop is also available at Best Buy direct.

The normal price of the laptop is about $1,200 but is now brought down to $900 with a 25% discount! This massive gaming laptop should be the perfect purchase for those who are uncomfortable breaking the $1,000 threshold.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G specs

This laptop is the perfect gaming laptop which can be brought just about anywhere and functions at top condition. The problem with high functioning computers is its mobility but the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G has somehow managed to create a gaming laptop with high powered specs now being sold at a very affordable price.

The laptop relies on a Ryzen 7 processor which is a really powerful front for ROG and uses a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This specific graphics card has been known to be one of the best ones out there capable of handling heavy graphics and massive details.

The laptop also carries a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for memory which offers it a blazing fast speed which can really help improve the game loading time and also improve how long your computer needs to boot as well! This 4.6lbs laptop is definitely one of the lightest in the market and for a 15.6 inch computer, the weight is quite impressive.

Read Also: Acer Predator. MSI GF65. Dell G5. Which One Of These Gaming Laptops Work The Best?

The future of gaming

Gone were the days when gamers did not need a heavy hitting laptop in order to play their favorite games but now that the gaming industry has become even more competitive with the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Red Dead Redemption out, the need for heavy-duty laptops has gone up!

Instead of becoming a luxury, the need for high powered laptops has started to become a norm. Games are getting heavier and heavier taking up about 100GB of space for a single game alone just like in the case of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The time for the HDD has passed and only those with a high powered SSD can now survive the new wave of games. Other specs have also been upgraded to make sure that the gamer is able to fulfill their fantasies of playing the latest games on their computer alone!

Read Also: Lenovo to Launch New i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC for Almost $1000: Nvidia GeForce, NBMe SSD, and more!

Recap

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G can sustain life-like visuals when playing high definition games on its 15.6 inch laptop. The laptop's processor is an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor which runs on 16GB RAM to enable rapid responses. The keyboard layout also includes four hot keys as well as more intuitive control. This 15.6 inch ASUS laptop is powered by none other than the NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card in order to sustain high frame rates.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.