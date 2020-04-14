Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

J.Lo reunited with her former flame, Sean "Diddy" Combs, for a good cause. The couple who dated from 1999 to 2001, virtually danced together on Easter Sunday to "Suavamente" over Instagram.

The virtual dance was in line with the "Team LoveDance-a-Thon," a fund raising by Diddy for Direct Relief. The project has raised nearly $4 million to date to support the organization's emergency response to COVID-19.

Read more here.

