Culture
Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause
J.Lo reunited with her former flame, Sean "Diddy" Combs, for a good cause. The couple who dated from 1999 to 2001, virtually danced together on Easter Sunday to "Suavamente" over Instagram.
The virtual dance was in line with the "Team LoveDance-a-Thon," a fund raising by Diddy for Direct Relief. The project has raised nearly $4 million to date to support the organization's emergency response to COVID-19.
Read more here.
READ ALSO: [VIDEO] "No One Will Die" Belarus President Claims to Have Found Cure For Coronavirus: Vodka, Saunas, and Baby Goats
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Take Relationship To The Next Level
Jennifer Lopez, 47, has been spotted with new man Alex Rodriguez, 41, during a loving and captivating vacation in the Bahamas.
Jenniffer Lopez Ends Relationship With Drake; Rumors About J.Lo And A-Rod, Are They New Power Couple?
After a few days of breaking up with Drake, Jennifer Lopez might have found a new partner in Alex Rodriguez.
J.Lo Says Age Doesn't Matter In Dating; Gets Grilled By Ellen Degeneres Over Relationship With Drake
Ellen DeGeneres grills Jennifer Lopez about her rumored relationship with Drake and the actress claims she's currently single and reveals her thoughts on dating.
'Shades Of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers: Show To Star Dov Davidoff As IAB Detective; Harlee Santos To Face Life Challenges Ahead
“Shades Of Blue” is all set to return for another season as Jennifer Lopez reprises her role as Harlee Santos. Could she still afford to balance life, family, and career or would she start to lose one?
Drake Gets Romantic With Jennifer Lopez, Rapper Moves On From Rihanna And Taylor Swift
Rapper focuses on new target, moves on from Taylor Swift and Rihanna
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!
If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!
SCIENCE
Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators
"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.
TECH
Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!
If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!