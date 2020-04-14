[Breaking News] Fire Hits Amazon Fulfillment Center: Almost 50 Firefighters Respond While 600 Employees Evacuated

In a shocking turn of events, a fire has just recently broke out in the Amazon Fulfillment Center and has taken everyone by surprise! The Fresno Fire Department has just confirmed this fire happening at the very Amazon Fulfillment Center itself located in southwest Fresno

Authorities have just responded a little after 3pm on Tuesday heading straight to the facility on South Orange Avenue which is located very near to the East Central Avenue.

The breaking fire

According to Action News in their conversation to a Fresno Fire battalion chief, when the crew finally arrived, they were able to find about 20 solar panels of fire and also about 600 employees inside the building itself who were then rapidly evacuated and sustained no injuries.

The violent fire was a sight to see for everyone around the area and a certain video was uploaded on Twitter showing glimpses of the fire's smoke captured on camera. Things could have ended badly for the 600 employees had they not been properly evacuated by the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department arrived at the sight just in time to save the employees. One could only imagine the gravity of damage that could have happened should the 600 employees not have been evacuated on time.

The Fresno Fire Department are trained professionals and although for some firefighters, this specific fire was the biggest they have handled so far, almost 50 firefighters were able to properly work towards putting out the fire going on in the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

#UPDATE : Fresno Fire officials say the fire started from at least 20 solar panels that caught fire. Smoke is not as thick anymore. 600 employees were in the building , but no injuries. https://t.co/PWP5Yy496M April 14, 2020

The Amazon Fulfillment Center

The building is known to be quite tall and can be visible from quite a distance. It is also one of the popular buildings around the neighborhood sometimes used by locals as landmarks for direction when trying to get somewhere.

The total area of the building is nearly 850 square feet taking up a massive area not even including the parking lot. The Fresno Fire Department says that because of the size of this building, the firefighters find that factor to be a unique challenge to their crews.

The bigger the area, the harder the fire could be put out since the firefighters would have to travel straight to the fire in hopes that the fire does not spread before they get there. Another challenge for the firefighters would be locating the source of the fire or the heart of the fire and exhausting their efforts in putting it out.

The firefighters are currently working on two things, the first to work to put the fire out and the second to stop the spread of the fire to other parts of the building or even from breaking out of the building and into the neighborhood.



The citizens gathered around the Amazon Fulfillment Center are shocked by the sight of the building burning but are also relieved that the Fresno Fire Department was able to respond to the situation ASAP.

