Done With Netflix's Money Heist? Here's A Few More Just like the Series: Prison Break. Narcos. Breaking Bad

If you're finally done binge watching Netflix's new series Money Heist and are still feeling a bit hungover on the action, don't worry! There's a few more series just like the Casa de Papel (or maybe even better).

Guns blazing and the heat of a bank heist along with clever planning have been a few of the factors that have made money heist a worldwide phenomenon on Netflix. The growing popularity of this series has more and more people catching up while fans of the series are still waiting for the next big thing.

If you're wondering what else to watch next and by no means want to be disappointed, there are actually a few other series out there that do the justice as the series' comparison. Although there won't be any more banks or a heist in general, the thrill is still pretty much there!

Prison Break

Prison break is one of the older classics that has a really strong impact on those who have seen it. The series start off with an older brother who is sent away to jail for a crime he claims that he did not commit while a younger brother tries his best to break his brother out.

Although the plot might sound simple, there's lots of tattoos, gangs, and twisted scenarios that bring the heat just like how Money Heist used to. A crew is then assembled inside the prison with one goal and one goal only, breaking out!

Breaking Bad

The Breaking Bad series is measured by some as the best series ever with more than just a cult following but also a mainstream audience that are entertained by guns, drugs, and a whole gang backing everything up.

The series follows a certain Walter White as he makes his journey from a chemistry professor into one of the biggest meth manufacturers ever! Now you may ask how this transition happened and the answer is, you might just have to find out for yourself!

Narcos

Although this highly celebrated in mainstream media and you might think it is overrated, it surely is not in any way at all! The series has brought a new age of fashion, music, and even appreciation for Columbian culture.

The series revolves around a certain Pablo Escobar and although Narcos is not completely accurate, the depiction of certain events are definitely mind bogging! With guns blazing and sound of sirens along with the many violent executions, this series is easily one of the most entertaining depictions of Pablo Escobar himself.

The fun did not have to die when Money Heist ended, the excitement still continues up until you've finished all three of these different series on Netflix. Out of the three, only Narcos remains the Netflilx original series while the two others were actually previously released and are only now available on Netflix.

