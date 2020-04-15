Culture
[Breaking News] Explosion in Maine at a Paper Mill with 500 Employees: Governor Admits Situation is Challenging
A recent explosion happened near a paper mill and rocked the small Maine town on Wednesday. Those who were passing by were able to capture the terrifying images of the blast.
The Androscoggin Mill located in Jay, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta, was actually first reported to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies at exactly 12:04pm according to officials.
The employees affected
Almost all of the employees were then treated for different respiratory irritations. The employees were thoroughly examined to make sure that everything was able to function smoothly.
According to Roxie Lassetter who is the human resource manager for the mill's owner, they were all "very grateful, very thankful there are no injuries," continuing with an assurance to everyone around that "everyone at the mill site's accounted for."
Apparently, the blast happened inside the facility's own "digester" where the wood chips, water, and even chemicals that are called "pumping liquor" are mixed, making the very pulp that is needed to eventually become paper.
The Governor of Maine namely Janet Mills has recently said in a statement that she is trying to closely monitor all the existing information concerning the recent explosion at the Androscoggin Mill located in Jay.
LANGUAGE WARNING: Video of the Jay Mill explosion about half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/euQHKzIHuq — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) April 15, 2020
How the citizens of Maine should respond
The Gov. continued her speech by saying that she urges the people of Maine to stay as far away from the scene as possible and to stay safe and allow the first responders to work as quickly as they possibly can. She also continued to say that she is asking the people of Maine to come join her in prayer for the safety as well as the wellbeing of everyone in and also around the historic mill.
According to Lassetter, the mill currently has 500 workers in its employment and it was estimated that there were probably about 165 to 175 of them that were located on the premises when the blast did happen though none of them were immediately near the very explosion site itself.
Lessetter then later on said that the damage that was felt was actually quite significant and the answers to the questions being asked may have to wait until morning. The questions that Lessetter frequently received were how the explosion was ignited as to which she responded with, "We don't have any idea what caused the failure."
Gov. Mills has said that the blast actually comes as a particularly challenging moment for all of Maine's residents, who like all other Americans, have been slowed down by the whole coronavirus pandemic happening.
The governor then admitted that it is already a difficult time for the citizens of Maine, calling them to summon both the strength and resilience which has first defined them as the people of main throughout their history. According to Mills, the same resilience and strength "has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times."
Related Articles
Third Launch Fail For SpaceX: Explosion Happens As Liquid Nitrogen Pours
SpaceX has experienced its third launch fail with the recent SN3 prototype as it exploded as liquid nitrogen was being poured into the rocket's very own propellant tanks.
Opioid Epidemic Focus On Augusta Conference
Opioid use is on the rise, and this has become a concern for the medical industry. The opioid epidemic is the focus on the Augusta Conference this year.
Meth Addiction Is Maine's Worst Drug Epidemic
Maine is facing their biggest drug problem with the rise of meth addiction. Heroin and fentanyl overdose are also fast growing, making it the biggest challenge for Maine drug authorities.
Facebook's Bangkok Explosion Was A False Alarm According To Safety Check
Another Fake News! Facebook's Bangkok, Thailand explosion Safety Check was a false alarm according to a reliable source.
Apple Denies iPhone 6s Catching Fire Allegations In China And Blames Them On 'External Factors'
Lately, Apple has been facing a lot of controversies regarding its iPhones in China. Read about the latest controversy between Apple and China.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
SCIENCE
Scientists Find Living In Space Makes Your Brain Bigger And That's Permanent; What Other Effects Could It Have On The Human Body?
Increased brain size caused by staying in space for a prolonged period of time, a study observed
GAMES
Remember Tamagotchi? They're Coming Back As 'Evatachi' With All New Evangelion-Themed Looks And Animations!
Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release