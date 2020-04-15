Culture

[Breaking News] Explosion in Maine at a Paper Mill with 500 Employees: Governor Admits Situation is Challenging

By Urian , Apr 15, 2020 09:16 PM EDT
[Breaking News] Explosion in Maine at a Paper Mill with 500 Employees: Governor Admits Situation is Challenging

A recent explosion happened near a paper mill and rocked the small Maine town on Wednesday. Those who were passing by were able to capture the terrifying images of the blast.

The Androscoggin Mill located in Jay, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta, was actually first reported to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies at exactly 12:04pm according to officials.

The employees affected

Almost all of the employees were then treated for different respiratory irritations. The employees were thoroughly examined to make sure that everything was able to function smoothly.

According to Roxie Lassetter who is the human resource manager for the mill's owner, they were all "very grateful, very thankful there are no injuries," continuing with an assurance to everyone around that "everyone at the mill site's accounted for."

Apparently, the blast happened inside the facility's own "digester" where the wood chips, water, and even chemicals that are called "pumping liquor" are mixed, making the very pulp that is needed to eventually become paper.

The Governor of Maine namely Janet Mills has recently said in a statement that she is trying to closely monitor all the existing information concerning the recent explosion at the Androscoggin Mill located in Jay.

 

How the citizens of Maine should respond

The Gov. continued her speech by saying that she urges the people of Maine to stay as far away from the scene as possible and to stay safe and allow the first responders to work as quickly as they possibly can. She also continued to say that she is asking the people of Maine to come join her in prayer for the safety as well as the wellbeing of everyone in and also around the historic mill.

According to Lassetter, the mill currently has 500 workers in its employment and it was estimated that there were probably about 165 to 175 of them that were located on the premises when the blast did happen though none of them were immediately near the very explosion site itself.

Lessetter then later on said that the damage that was felt was actually quite significant and the answers to the questions being asked may have to wait until morning. The questions that Lessetter frequently received were how the explosion was ignited as to which she responded with, "We don't have any idea what caused the failure."

Gov. Mills has said that the blast actually comes as a particularly challenging moment for all of Maine's residents, who like all other Americans, have been slowed down by the whole coronavirus pandemic happening.

The governor then admitted that it is already a difficult time for the citizens of Maine, calling them to summon both the strength and resilience which has first defined them as the people of main throughout their history. According to Mills, the same resilience and strength "has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times."

