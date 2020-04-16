Reviews

Music Producer Essentials: Three Wireless Headphones that Make a Difference

By Urian , Apr 16, 2020 05:10 AM EDT

If you're trying to take your music production more seriously, you definitely know the importance of good headphones in order for you to achieve better results. The advantage of wireless headphones is that you can work just about anywhere and if you are trying to record an instrument, you might already know the hassle of having the wire get in the way.

Professional music production requires the right equipment which is why buying yourself a professional wireless headphone should not be looked at as a waste of money. The mobility that these wireless headphones allow also help you free flow when you are in that creative space.

Aside from the mobility, the sound quality of wireless headphones is very different from those free earphones you probably got in a package with your phone. If you are really serious about your music production, you'll know that one day, you'll have to buy yourself a pair of wireless headphones anyway.

Here are a few wireless headphones for you to contemplate on

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency, 22 Hours Of Listening Time - Black

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Aside from the obvious fact that this is a Beats headphones, the product itself is very much reliable and is of superior quality. One thing you would want to invest on is active noise cancelling headphones that help you pay attention to those key details in your production.

In order to produce good music, you have to be able to hear good music and the only way to do that, is through effective high-quality headsets. Your whole world will change once you get your hands on some really good quality wireless headphones.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II - Black

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
For those who know what Bose is, you probably already know why they are on the list. Bose is a company that has always been particular with improving the quality of sound which then result to the quality of their products to improve as well.

The Bose SoundLink should be a perfect fit for your music production setup especially if you're planning to go pro. Bose also shows that you know your music and don't just rely on popular brands to dictate your taste.

Sennheiser RS120 On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones with Charging Cradle

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
This might seem like a weird choice for some but this specific headset is actually really effective. Not only is it affordable, it also contains a really neat setup that could also add to the aesthetic of your music production station. Having a good environment is also a necessity if you want to keep those creative juices free flowing.

This set of wireless headphones even come with a charging cradle that not only sits and charges your headphones, this also sits perfectly somewhere on your music production setup.

