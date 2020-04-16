Digital Nomad Essentials: Take Your Work Everywhere With These Best Wireless Keyboards of 2020

The good thing about being a digital nomad is that you can work from anywhere you want in the world whether it be a resort somewhere tropical or even your average neighborhood coffee shop. The only hard part about traveling and working at the same time is sometimes, the portable equipment that you bring along are not always that efficient.

Sometimes a laptop just doesn't cut it when it comes to typing and you need to bring a keyboard along just so that you can work properly. This is where a wireless keyboard comes in since it can fill in the gaps between typing properly and positioning yourself comfortably.

Another great thing about the wireless keyboard is the fact that it's wireless. This may seem like an obvious difference but it actually does make a big change when it comes to mobility. The problem with wires is the extra time it takes to lay out, the extra time it takes to keep, and also the extra effort you need to put into keeping them in good condition.

Here are a few wireless keyboards that can help you take your work just about anywhere:

This may not seem like the sleekest pick of the list but this is actually one of the most convenient wireless keyboards to use. Aside from the obvious mobility, this specific keypad does not require a mouse because of its built-in touchpad! This is easily one of the best keypads out there since you can even work while lying down due to the fact that you would not need a mouse anymore.

Logitech is also one of the most innovative computer accessories brands as of today and although they usually focus on speakers and other equipment, they still do a pretty good job when it comes to wireless keyboards. This product is living proof of their creativity.



Arteck has been able to create a wireless keyboard that is really strong and does not break easily. The incorporation of stainless steel to a keyboard can be quite hard but it seems like Arteck was able to do it. Aside from the durability, this wireless keyboard fits just right on whatever surface you choose to put it on.

It also is not that heavy which allows for really convenient carry in your backpack or suitcase.

The list won't be complete without a wireless keyboard for Apple. If you're using a MacBook and feel left out with the different wireless keyboards previously mentioned, you don't have to worry at all. Apple also has their version of the Wireless Keyboard and it does function pretty well!

