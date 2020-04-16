Reviews
Digital Nomad Essentials: Take Your Work Everywhere With These Best Wireless Keyboards of 2020
The good thing about being a digital nomad is that you can work from anywhere you want in the world whether it be a resort somewhere tropical or even your average neighborhood coffee shop. The only hard part about traveling and working at the same time is sometimes, the portable equipment that you bring along are not always that efficient.
Sometimes a laptop just doesn't cut it when it comes to typing and you need to bring a keyboard along just so that you can work properly. This is where a wireless keyboard comes in since it can fill in the gaps between typing properly and positioning yourself comfortably.
Another great thing about the wireless keyboard is the fact that it's wireless. This may seem like an obvious difference but it actually does make a big change when it comes to mobility. The problem with wires is the extra time it takes to lay out, the extra time it takes to keep, and also the extra effort you need to put into keeping them in good condition.
Here are a few wireless keyboards that can help you take your work just about anywhere:
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard with Easy Media Control and Built-In Touchpad
This may not seem like the sleekest pick of the list but this is actually one of the most convenient wireless keyboards to use. Aside from the obvious mobility, this specific keypad does not require a mouse because of its built-in touchpad! This is easily one of the best keypads out there since you can even work while lying down due to the fact that you would not need a mouse anymore.
Logitech is also one of the most innovative computer accessories brands as of today and although they usually focus on speakers and other equipment, they still do a pretty good job when it comes to wireless keyboards. This product is living proof of their creativity.
Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Keyboard for Computer/Desktop/PC/Laptop/Surface/Smart TV and Windows 10/8 / 7 / Vista/XP Built in Rechargeable Battery
Arteck has been able to create a wireless keyboard that is really strong and does not break easily. The incorporation of stainless steel to a keyboard can be quite hard but it seems like Arteck was able to do it. Aside from the durability, this wireless keyboard fits just right on whatever surface you choose to put it on.
It also is not that heavy which allows for really convenient carry in your backpack or suitcase.
Apple Magic Keyboard (Wireless, Rechargable) (US English) - Silver
The list won't be complete without a wireless keyboard for Apple. If you're using a MacBook and feel left out with the different wireless keyboards previously mentioned, you don't have to worry at all. Apple also has their version of the Wireless Keyboard and it does function pretty well!
Related Articles
iPad Pro vs MacBook: Which Apple Product Suits Your Needs?
Apple now offers an iPad that's close to a Mac. The MacBook has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 12-inch, 2304x1440 Retina display at 226ppi. While iPad Pro comes with two screen size options. Both have a 4:3 aspect ratio.
New Apple Patent For iPad Reveals Apple Pencil Holder
Apple’s new patent filing shows a looped holster for the Apple Pencil which will be attached to the Smart Keyboard. There is also a mechanism like spring clip combined with the Smart Cover.
Check Out These Top 10 Paid iPhone And iPad Apps That Are Free On A Limited Time
Every now and then, the Apple Store features normally paid apps for free within a limited time span. Check out this list and maybe one of them could be the app that you've been wanting for a long time now.
BlackBerry Is Betting A Lot On The QWERTY Keyboard This Year: Is This A Good Or A Bad Move?
Although the touchscreen is probably the most common feature than any important smartphone has, the next mobile devices set to be released by BlackBerry will keep the old-fashioned QWERTY keyboard, even when it represents a risky move.
Vensmille K8 Flexible Rubber Keyboard Is A Windows 10 Computer Too
The Vensmile K8 is a keyboard that’s also a full Windows computer. It is a mini PC is a Windows 10 PC built into a flexible keyboard and touchpad.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
SCIENCE
Scientists Find Living In Space Makes Your Brain Bigger And That's Permanent; What Other Effects Could It Have On The Human Body?
Increased brain size caused by staying in space for a prolonged period of time, a study observed
GAMES
Thatgamecompany's Indie Masterpiece 'Journey' Is Coming To PC Via Steam; Dive Into This Beautiful World On June 2020
PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.