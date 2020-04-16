Culture
[Video] Newly Qualified Nurse's Hearse Followed By NHS Workers In Heartbreaking Ceremony After Dying From Coronavirus
Some devastated nurses were seen following a hearse around a hospital carrying one of their colleagues who recently died of coronavirus in a heartbreaking video that just surfaced. Aimee O'Rourke, 39, had started working as a newly qualified nurse in the esteemed Acute Medical Unit of the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, ever since 2017.
This mother-of-three had tragically died in the Critical Care Unit of the very same hospital on April 2 after recently testing positive for COVID-19. The heroic medical staff were lined at the QEQM entrance as her funeral procession recently passed on Wednesday afternoon.
The hero's passing
An army of nurses were actually seen following the car while other people stood applauding the NHS hero that newly passed away. Due to certain government guidelines, only the close family are allowed to attend the funeral but the colleagues were able to find a way to pay a fitting send off.
A certain GoFundMe page was set up in honor of Aimee's memory and has already raised £36,795 or roughly $46,000 USD which will then go to her daughters Mollie, Megan, and also Maddie. The whole East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that a memorial will be installed at the QEQM for those colleagues to be able to remember the much-loved nurse.
According to the ward Manager Julie Gammon, the moment Aimee was first brought into the hospital due to experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19, she then asked Julie as well as the other colleagues to sit with her in the hospital's emergency department.
The sentiments of Aimee's coworkers
Julie recently expressed how honored it was for her to be able to provide some sort of comfort for Aimee.
According to the Chief Executive of the East Kent Hospitals known as Susan Acott, the thoughts oof everyone at the Turst are now with Aimee's family and friends. Susan then commented on how hard-working, dedicated, and hugely popular Aimee was with both the staff and the patients as well.
Susan then spoke on behalf of the Trust by offering their sincere condolences to Aimee's girls, whom she adored, as well as all her family and friends.
The Chief Nurse at East Kent Hospitals Amanda Hallums has also said that everyone who was fortunate to work alongside Aimee was devastated by her death saying "We are a work family and it is devastating to lose one of our own."
Aimee was reported to be really determined to be able to provide the best possible care to every single one of her patients and also continued to come to work during the time when others were told to stay at home.
At the end of the day, the whole world is still trying to cope up with the damage the virus has done and although NHS workers are at the front of the lines fighting this virus, this does not make them exempted from the risk of infection.
Related Articles
French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
Posting Your High School Yearbook Photos Online Puts You in Risk of Scammers!
Scammers are now on the prowl for those people posting their high school yearbook photos as the trend #Classof2020 grows in popularity.
Activision Blizzard Staff are Given CEO Phone Number and Several Other Perks to Working From Home Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.
Everyone May Need a Smartphone to Reopen Society: Contract Tracing Apps Could Be The Key!
There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.
South Korea: A Look Into How To Hold Political Voting Amid Coronavirus Threat
The South Korean government has bravely decided to continue presidential elections amid the threat of the coronavirus with increased precautions
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
The New DJI Mavic Air 2 LEAKED! Here's What You Should Know Including Potential Release Date And Features
Fancy a first look at what the unmanned aerial vehicle DJI Mavic Air 2 could like? Here are some rumored pictures of what the drone looks like
SCIENCE
A Second Home Could Potentially Have Been Discovered By Nasa; How Is It Different From Our Earth?
The institute's retired Kepler Space Telescope has led to the discovery of a possible Earth-like exoplanet 'Kepler-1649c'. What does this mean for space travel?
GAMES
Epic Games To Release New Free Games 'Just Cause 4' And 'Wheels of Aurelia' Next Week
Get Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for FREE at Epic Games now while you still have the chance!