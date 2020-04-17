Fortnite Could Not Handle Deadpool! It's Time to Salute Deadpool's Pants: Chapter 2, Season 2, Feb 20

In a wacky overtone, Fortnite has an additional form of entertainment as one of Marvel's most eccentric characters just arrived! After all the time this new character spent in the toilet, he's more than ready to get involved with the whole new world of Fortnite as everything seems to be getting bigger and bigger!

The taco-loving, gun-blazing, funny-talking Deadpool will be taking bigger roles in Fortnite's new challenges to come! Fans better buckle up and since we all know that Deadpool is now going to be driving, players better get ready for a bumpy ride!

Perfect time for gaming

While the whole world is dealing with the lockdown and there's not much to do, now is a perfect time to explore the world of the internet. Or better yet, explore the world of gaming!

As the pandemic starts to grow stronger in most areas of the United States, citizens are being urged to stay at home and all those people who love the outdoors way too much might feel like they are being choked. Not gamers. Not one bit! Now could be your chance to get even better at Fortnite as the game gets even more interesting with its quirky additions.

The good thing about Fortnite is that it focuses on more than just the usual first-person-shooter kind of game where all you need to do is kill your enemy. Although that's still necessary, Fortnite still has quite a lot of other entertaining activities rolled up on its sleeves!

Read Also: Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V I Might Not Be Coming Any Time Soon: Fans Are Devastated With The Report

Chapter 2, Season 2, Feb 20

Despite the whole world at a pause, it seems like the entire world has upgraded its online presence. Thankfully, Fortnite has continually been able to keep fans of the franchise plenty entertained with new additions, interesting twists, and the whole gameplay itself!

Epic Games has just launched its new much anticipated Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite last February 20 with its main theme revolving around spies, secret agents, and yes, the new fan favorite: Deadpool! It's quite hard to pinpoint what exactly Fortnite is trying to focus on since there seems to be quite a lot going on!

Every week, there are a lot of new Deadpool challenges and just recently on Week 9, players must scourge the earth in hopes of finding Deadpool's shorts and then salute Deadpool's pants! This might seem like one of the weirdest mission ever but if you find out what you're getting from this, you'll realize that it's totally worth it!

Read Also: Minecraft Madness: NVIDIA RTX Comes In Giving Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

Once players will be able to accomplish this set of odd tasks, players will be given a whole new skin! After players salute Deadpool's pants, they'll be able to unlock the whole new Deadpool X-Force skin itself!

A post on Fortnite's Twitter page confirms that in order to do this, players must first possess the Battle Pass. If you don't have one yet, now would be the perfect time to get one for yourself!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.