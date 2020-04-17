How To

Fortnite Could Not Handle Deadpool! It's Time to Salute Deadpool's Pants: Chapter 2, Season 2, Feb 20

By Urian , Apr 17, 2020 09:44 PM EDT
Fortnite Could Not Handle Deadpool! It's Time to Salute Deadpool's Pants: Chapter 2, Season 2, Feb 20 (Photo : Screenshot From Bodil40 Official YouTube Channel)

In a wacky overtone, Fortnite has an additional form of entertainment as one of Marvel's most eccentric characters just arrived! After all the time this new character spent in the toilet, he's more than ready to get involved with the whole new world of Fortnite as everything seems to be getting bigger and bigger!

The taco-loving, gun-blazing, funny-talking Deadpool will be taking bigger roles in Fortnite's new challenges to come! Fans better buckle up and since we all know that Deadpool is now going to be driving, players better get ready for a bumpy ride!

Perfect time for gaming

While the whole world is dealing with the lockdown and there's not much to do, now is a perfect time to explore the world of the internet. Or better yet, explore the world of gaming!

As the pandemic starts to grow stronger in most areas of the United States, citizens are being urged to stay at home and all those people who love the outdoors way too much might feel like they are being choked. Not gamers. Not one bit! Now could be your chance to get even better at Fortnite as the game gets even more interesting with its quirky additions.

The good thing about Fortnite is that it focuses on more than just the usual first-person-shooter kind of game where all you need to do is kill your enemy. Although that's still necessary, Fortnite still has quite a lot of other entertaining activities rolled up on its sleeves!

Read Also: Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V I Might Not Be Coming Any Time Soon: Fans Are Devastated With The Report

Chapter 2, Season 2, Feb 20

Despite the whole world at a pause, it seems like the entire world has upgraded its online presence. Thankfully, Fortnite has continually been able to keep fans of the franchise plenty entertained with new additions, interesting twists, and the whole gameplay itself!

Epic Games has just launched its new much anticipated Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite last February 20 with its main theme revolving around spies, secret agents, and yes, the new fan favorite: Deadpool! It's quite hard to pinpoint what exactly Fortnite is trying to focus on since there seems to be quite a lot going on!

Every week, there are a lot of new Deadpool challenges and just recently on Week 9, players must scourge the earth in hopes of finding Deadpool's shorts and then salute Deadpool's pants! This might seem like one of the weirdest mission ever but if you find out what you're getting from this, you'll realize that it's totally worth it!

Read Also: Minecraft Madness: NVIDIA RTX Comes In Giving Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

Once players will be able to accomplish this set of odd tasks, players will be given a whole new skin! After players salute Deadpool's pants, they'll be able to unlock the whole new Deadpool X-Force skin itself!

A post on Fortnite's Twitter page confirms that in order to do this, players must first possess the Battle Pass. If you don't have one yet, now would be the perfect time to get one for yourself!

TAG Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Fortnite, fortnite challenge, Marvel

Related Articles

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.
FaZe Clan has finally announced a new member of their team, and fans are going wild! Could this be the all-star Fortnite team to dominate 2020?

FaZe Clan Gets Another Esports Celebrity! Will This New Member Make Them Champions This 2020?

FaZe Clan has finally announced a new member of their team, and fans are going wild! Could this be the all-star Fortnite team to dominate 2020?
Deadpool seems to have had enough with the rumors circulating his role in Fortnite and has decided to announce himself that he will be commandeering a yacht!

[April 3 Fortnite Update] Deadpool's Back in Town! Should We Call Him Captain?

Deadpool seems to have had enough with the rumors circulating his role in Fortnite and has decided to announce himself that he will be commandeering a yacht!
Players will be met with the new Teddy Bears vs Garden Gnomes rivalry which would unlock a few new secret missions for players to enjoy! Find the Honeypot! Find the Honeypot!

Fortnite Tips: How to Find 'Honeypot Locations

Players will be met with the new Teddy Bears vs Garden Gnomes rivalry which would unlock a few new secret missions for players to enjoy! Find the Honeypot! Find the Honeypot!
Marvel and Netflix series

'Luke Cage' Season 2 Aims For 2018 Release; Filming Starts As New Still Photos Revealed

Marvel and Netflix series "Luke Cage" has finally began filming for the second season and new teasers featuring Mike Colter and Rosario Dawson have been released.
A recent leak from a credible source has reportedly revealed the entire roster for

New Leaks Reveal Roster For 'Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite'

A recent leak from a credible source has reportedly revealed the entire roster for "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite"
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Postmates is Down! Ubereats and Doordash Reported Down As Well: What Happened?

Just recently, the Postmates app, as well as the website, stopped working and a lot of citizens are now concerned because of their reliance on this service. Ubereats and Doordash are reported down as well.

SCIENCE

A Second Home Could Potentially Have Been Discovered By Nasa; How Is It Different From Our Earth?

The institute's retired Kepler Space Telescope has led to the discovery of a possible Earth-like exoplanet 'Kepler-1649c'. What does this mean for space travel?

GAMES

Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?

REVIEWS

Music Production Essential: Wireless Headphones to Increase Creativity

If you've decided to take your music production to the next level, you might want to invest in some high-quality wireless headphones.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces while only 12 Die From Coronavirus

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces While only 12 Perish From Coronavirus

Face Mask Company Creates Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged After Ad Claims Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

Face Mask Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged From Ad Claiming Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

[Wanted] Woman Coughs on Kids Saying "Corona!": Cops Release Surveillance Video to Catch Her

[Wanted] Cops Are Searching For Woman Who Coughs on Kids Saying "Corona!"

"I NEED MORE BEER!!" 93-Year-Old Given 10 Cases of Coors Light Beer after Going Viral With Beer Sign

93-Year-Old's "I NEED MORE BEER" Sign Got Her 10 Cases of Coors Light Beer After Going Viral!

Assassin's Creed

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

Risk-Free Ways to Explore SQL Server on Azure

Real Time Analytics