Family Fun: Disney Brings Broadway 25Th Anniversary to Live Stream to Remedy Your Quarantine Blues Away! Here's How to Watch

In hopes of lightening up the mood, Disney is now giving stir-crazy fans a brand new hope this weekend! On Friday night, the Broadway Cares and Playbill will be having a live stream of the "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" concert in order for them to raise money for all of those affected by the coronavirus.

This special concert will be featuring popular performances by most of Disney Broadway's beloved musicals which include The Lion King, Hercules, Frozen, and a whole lot more!

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway

This specific Broadway performance was initially filmed back in November 2019 as their fundraised for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, but the nonprofit has somehow enhanced it to reflect people's new normal. This lives stream even will be hosted by none other than Ryan McCartan of Frozen from his own family's basement and will feature in real-time interviews with the Disney on Broadway stars who are also at home!

Intercut with all these interviews will be a certain pre-taped performance from the 79 different Broadway performers which include Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress) Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Whoopi Goldberg, and much more! The complete list of performers can now be found on the Playbill website.

The previous Disney on Broadway

Disney on Broadway was first slated to stream online this recent Monday, April 13, but then due to a dispute with the American Federation of Musicians unions, the stream got pushed to tonight, April 17. This event will be entirely free for streaming, but viewers will be highly encouraged to make donations to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID Emergency Assistance Fund, which is aimed to help the actors as well as the behind-the-scenes industry members that have been affected by the coronavirus.

According to the Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola, there is still no better news today than that which will help ensure all within the entertainment industry who are currently and potentially facing the serious challenges of this specific COVID-19 pandemic can be able to depend on the support of all other colleagues in the industry.

Tom Viola also gives his thanks to the leadership of the well-respected American Federation of Musicians. With his words, Tom Viola said that he sends his best wishes and also many thanks to all the AFM Local 802 President named Adam Krauthamer along with the Local 802 membership who were all willing to speak up "during this unprecedented time to support the arts community and those in need."

This is a refreshing sight for Disney as not only can people be able to enjoy the sights of a cheerful Broadway in the comforts of their own homes, the viewers will also be able to donate for those in need in hopes of fighting the CORONAVIRUS in every little way possible.

