What Happened to PostMates' App and Website? Ubereats and Doordash are Also Reported Down As Well

There's nothing wrong with your computer, tab, or any device you tried to use to login or access Postmates. The problem is with Postmates itself as both the website and its corresponding app is not functioning as of the moment.

If you are now wondering why on earth is Postmates down for you, don't worry, you're not the only one experiencing this problem. There have suddenly been many similar issues and reports of Postmates not working from all around.

People have reported that they are not able to login despite multiple attempts and even after assessing their own gadget to see if the problem is with their device and now with Postmates itself. Well, the problem now really lies with Postmates.

The current issue

This specific issue has now spread far and wide affecting a huge number of users in scattered areas of the United States. In fact, most of these users have started to do what they do best which is voice out their concerns.

What better place to voice out their concerns than on Twitter or other online forums? Not the entire population of those experiencing the problem were bearing negative remarks. In fact, some of these individuals were generally curious as to what actually happened to Postmates.

Some posts on Twitter have decided to poke fun of the situation as it turns out that not just Postmates is down but also Ubereats and Doordash as well! The hilarious video shows just how much people are relying on these types of delivery services in order for them to be able to get what they need in this time of the pandemic.

Ubereats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub are all not working right now pic.twitter.com/1nMbiip3EV April 18, 2020

The confirmation on Twitter

Twitter can be quite a place to find out information about certain things because once something goes viral, word gets out and everybody knows about it. Now that Twitter is poking fun at the situation aside from all the complaints, the companies are being observed as to what their update of the situation will be.

There has not yet been any official solution provided for the situation at hand and the best thing people can do is to read the other tweets in order to find out what other places are affected.

The importance of these services

Now that everyone is advised to stay at home and most restaurants do not have a delivery service of their own, a lot of people have turned to online delivery services as a source for their food and other additional purchases. This means that the general public has now become reliant on these services and as Postmates itself has fallen unresponsive as of this moment, people seem to have no other choices left.

Now that Ubereats and Doordash are also experiencing problems, people might have to find those smaller niche merchants and delivery services in order for them to be able to have food or other products sent over. Although this might not be the best solution, it is the only one available as of this moment.

