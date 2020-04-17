Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition Releases on June with Xbox Series X Coming This September

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition Releases on June with Xbox Series X Coming This September

The long awaited and vastly celebrated Cyberpunk 2077 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer released! What's even crazier is that those who were not really fans of this game got even more intrigued as Keanu Reeves' face pops up at the end part of the trailer!

This was shortly after the worldwide success of John Wick which made this trailer even more interesting for everyone out there. Fans of John Wick were then dying to play this game even if they were not really gamers themselves. As for the true fans of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, the addition of Keanu Reeves just brings more flavor to the already awesome game.

Although this masterpiece by CD Projekt Red is said to be due later on this year announcing that it would release on September 17 with the multiplayer version coming a little bit after that, Microsoft has decided not to keep fans waiting by revealing a certain Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X that is said to go on sale in June!

The upcoming CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

It's a pretty odd timing with the new Xbox Series X (which is accompanied with a free upgrade for this game) expected to be launched quite soon. Although the timing is odd, this still seems like a pretty attractive deal for fans of the franchise due to the dedication and artistry of being able to own a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X!

Right after fans spent only a day breaking down the coded message, the Xbox team the revealed this very system itself! The console is built with custom panels that are said to glow in the dark and have "No Future" decal surrounding them.

Certain laser etchings as well as a blue LED embedded in the system are also expected for this console and as the game's popularity continues, fans are getting even more eager to purchase one of these babies this coming June!

The controller, although previously leaked, has also been customized and does feature the Johnny Silverhand's black/silver color scheme as well as a lot of other special details. There is still no confirmation as to the pricing of this console but it is said to have a 1TB hard drive for a massive gaming experience!

Microsoft's Xbox One X

While Microsoft is preparing for the upcoming Xbox Series X on September, this Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X is scheduled for June! This means that players might have to pick between the two unless of course they can afford both

The time that players would have to wait for the Xbox Series X's release after the Xbox One X's release is not too far from each other. It might seem more practical to wait for the newer Xbox Series X but if you have no plans on getting that console and are pretty contented with the Xbox One X, the Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X might be perfect for you!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Deadpool seems to have had enough with the rumors circulating his role in Fortnite and has decided to announce himself that he will be commandeering a yacht!

[April 3 Fortnite Update] Deadpool's Back in Town! Should We Call Him Captain?

The game director discussed why the upcoming Xbox One X can outsmart its rival, PS4 Pro. However, video game analysts can foresee a major problem as well.

Xbox One X Has Better Hardware Than PS4 Pro But Has One Major Problem

Microsoft is again offering a number of Xbox Games with Gold for free this coming July. There are at least four free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to enjoy this coming month.

Find Out All The Xbox Games With Gold You Can Get For Free This Coming July

The Xbox One X is the most powerful video game console ever made while Xbox One S still has a great value that's currently available with a drop down price in the market.

Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: Which Console Is Worth Your Cash?

The original Xbox controller will ship with a nine-foot detachable cable and the round Xbox logo in the center is actually an LCD allowing for an animated logo to be displayed.

Microsoft Brings Back The Original Xbox Controller

