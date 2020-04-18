Games

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

By Urian , Apr 18, 2020 10:20 AM EDT
Time to Cheat! League of Legends: Riot Games Offers $100,000 Those Who Successfully Cheat Through VALORANT's Anti-Cheat System Vanguard (Photo : Screenshot From tech How YouTube Channel)

Ever since the Closed Beta launch that took place a couple of weeks ago, the hype surrounding the new game VALORANT has been quite extraordinary! In fact, it has already continued to reach over a million viewers on Twitch alone! Fans are even demanding that Riot Games and also the VALORANT team to release even more keys in an attempt to entertain viewers along with upcoming VALORANT hopefuls.

Along with the growth as well as the hype unfortunately comes an opportunity for bugs and hackers to penetrate but Riot Games has assured its gamers that their new anti-cheat software, Vanguard would even easily eliminate any threats of hackers infiltrating their game.

In fact, they have even invited professional cheaters to try it out with a promise of $100,000 if the cheaters are able to break through their new security system.

Riot Games' confidence in their new system

Riot Games is still very confident with their new systems and has even posted a message on April 17th saying that the bottom line is that they would never let anything happen to their game and that if they were confident because they have "treated player privacy and security with the extreme seriousness they deserve."

Riot Games even went forward and listed how and why they are so confident along with how the players and users can also feel confident in this system.

Promises by Riot Games' Vanguard

Riot has ensured its users that Vanguard itself does not collect or even process any information given beyond what the current League of Legends anti-cheat solution is able to do. Even more specifically, Riot Games claim that they have no access to the data that is processed by Vanguard itself.

Riot Games also says that the driver does not actually collect or even send any information about the players computer to them. To top everything off, Riot Games has even announced that they will be offering up to $100,000 to anyone who is able to find certain security flaws in their system.

Read Also: Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition Releases on June with Xbox Series X Coming This September

According to Vanguard, "We want players to continue to play our games with peace of mind," continuing by explaining that they are putting their money on the line and that if players think that they have found any security flaws in Vanguard that would potentially harm the security and privacy of players, they should submit their report right away and avail for the big bounty payout!

In order to be able to claim this bounty, all you need to do is to hack into Vanguard and send in a detailed report about the hack to Riot Games' own security team on any existing security flaws that it might actually have.

While this has not yet been accomplished all of the VALORANT players out there should feel pretty confident in the new anti-cheat system as well as the fact that Riot Games itself has expressed how confident they are with the new Vanguard taking care of their security.

Read Also: Scammers Prowl on People Posting High School Yearbook Photos Online: Be Aware of the Risk!

TAG valorant, Vanguard, League of Legends, Riot Games, Cheating

Related Articles

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.
The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!
The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?
The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:

Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts

The massive mobile online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends, has hunkered down its roots over the last decade. It has become one of the most critically acclaimed esports games worldwide. With the amount of time it has operated for, mysteries related to the techno giant go unbeknownst to its player base. We have listed the coolest facts you should know:
Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.

League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?

Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
Mitch Voorspoels aka Krepo has officially stepped away from casting

'League Of Legends' Caster Withdraws After Photo Scandal Leaks

Mitch Voorspoels aka Krepo has officially stepped away from casting "League of Legends" matches.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group

On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.

SCIENCE

WWF Ad Released for This Exact Reason: Sumatran Elephant Found Without Tusk Left Mutilated By Killers (Animal Cruelty)

The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.

GAMES

AMD in Trouble? Intel's Comet Lake-S Gets a New Upgrade with ASUS' PRIME Z490 Motherboards

Intel has decided to get a new upgrade! The new ASUS Prime Z490 Motherboards are coming to the Comet Lake-S soon! Is AMD in trouble?

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA

Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Video] Fire Crew Raises Family In Order For Them to Say Goodby to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus

[Video] Fire Crew Lifted a Family Up To The 4F Window of a Care Home To Allow Them to Say Goodbye to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus

Guns ready to be shipped to customers are displayed at Shore Shot Pistol Range gun shop, amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Lakewood Township

[VIDEO] Homeowner Shoots Three Armed Robbers in Broad Daylight

Adorable Trends on Social Media: Blind Dog Plays Dead Trying to Convince Owner Not to Go Home During Lockdown!

[VIRAL VIDEO] Smart Blind Dog Plays Dead Since He Does Not Want To Go Home During Lockdown

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces while only 12 Die From Coronavirus

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces While only 12 Perish From Coronavirus

Face Mask Company Creates Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged After Ad Claims Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

Face Mask Fake Ad on Facebook: Mother Outraged From Ad Claiming Her Living Family Died of Coronavirus

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Epic Games To Release New Free Games 'Just Cause 4' And 'Wheels of Aurelia' Next Week

The Armored truck for the Apocalypse Is on its Way! Real Life Halo Warthog?

Nvidia's Titan RTX Could Be in Trouble: The New MSI RTX 2080 Ti is here!

Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!

AMD in Trouble? Intel's Comet Lake-S Gets a New Upgrade with ASUS' PRIME Z490 Motherboards

Real Time Analytics