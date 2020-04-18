Leaks! Fortnite x Travis Scott? Rumours Point Towards the Possibility of an In-Game Concert!

With the whole coronavirus on the loose, musicians and artists have been struggling to find other outlets where they can hosts concerts which is usually through live streaming online. It looks like Travis Scott will be doing the same except his concert will be hosted in a whole different way.

It actually seems like Fortnite is getting ready to host an awesome in-game Travis Scott concert, or at least that's what a certain leak has left fans of the Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile battle royal game believing!

Hidden somewhere within the files of the game's most recent update is an image that has previously stumped dataminers. Although it has since been figured out that it is just a certain poster that will soon go up on the many walls of the game's massive maps, it is an interesting thought to entertain.

The unusual concert

Unfortunately, there is still no official statement as to what the poster means and what it is for but there are already a lot of Fortnite fans that believe this could be a poster to promote Travis Scott's own in-game concert! This is something that has actually pumping out of many rumors for months.

Although there is still no confirmation as to what the poster actually means in relation to Travis Scott, the image kind of confirms that it is definitely music related, which is fair enough to believe that it points to an in-game concert! Of course, the fact that it will be a poster hung up across the game's own map sort of backs it up.

For those who are not yet aware, the Travis Scott x Fortnite leak started way back in February, when it was first revealed that a certain cosmetic set for the popular rapper was actually added to the game's file. Meanwhile, back in March, there was an alleged Travis Scott skin that was leaked!

Travis Scott and Fortnite

Not only is the artist Travis Scott a huge fan of Fortnite, the performer has also done a lot of big in-game events or even in-game concerts as well! Just last year, it put on a certain in-game concert that was able to feature electronic music producer known as Marshmello in order to attract 10 million online viewers with millions of people attending the in-game concert!

At the moment of its publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak or any of the previous leaks pertaining the rapper. As a result, Travis Scott x Fortnite has not yet been finally confirmed to fans and is still considered a rumor.

The interesting possibility of a Travis Scott x Fortnite game sounds really interesting to both the fans of Fortnite and also the fans of the rapper himself! The performer is known to be really active in Fortnite which is why it is believed that a possible concert could take his involvement to a whole new level.

