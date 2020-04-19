Trending News
Compact SUVs? Jeep, Volvo, and Kia May Be Your Best Bet This 2020!
Picking out the best SUVs can be quite hard with the many choices out there but if you're looking for something that is both compact but is still very much functional, these are probably the best SUVs for you. Picking out a SUV has become harder and harder as the many options are competing with each other and if you do not have a preferred brand, you might have a hard time.
When it comes to size, bigger SUVs do not always mean that there is more room inside which is why it is very important that you check out the SUV before buying. Other features are important as well aside from just the space, although the list goes on and on, there are a few key things to look for that you can stick to in order to pick out the perfect SUV.
Here's a list of the best compact SUVs of 2020:
Jeep Cherokee
If you enjoy something a little more unorthodox, check out the 2019 Jeep Cherokee! After receiving an update for its new fifth generation back in 2019, the Cherokee now offers you a newly added 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder that's finally available on all trim levels that include the Latitude, Latitude Plus, Overland, Limited, and also the Trailhawk.
The Cherokee Jeep also includes Bi-LED headlamps which improve visibility, independent suspension, 27 cubic feet of space for you, your friends, and your family, Uconnect infotainment system to help you out, along with a Backup camera.
Volvo XC60
If you evenly care about both form and function, the new 2019 Volvo XC60 might be the perfect fit for you. With its clean, eye-catching style, this SUV is easily an ideal candidate. This current model previously debuted back in 2018 and can also be found in three different well-equipped trims namely the base Momentum, the premium Inscription, and the sporty R-Design.
Other features include the dual-zone climate control which is really useful for trips to different temperatures, a panoramic sunroof for you and your family or friends to enjoy a little bit of sun, a leatherette upholstery to give you the internal comfort and style you deserve, power driver seat with memory to make sure that the driver is comfortable, and finally, a leather steering wheel as the cherry on the cake.
Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage is a bit older than the previous SUVs but has received a redesign back in 2017 that makes up for it. The third generation Kia Sportage is actually bound to turn heads when you drive on thanks to its recognizable signature tiger-nose grille.
The 2017 and newer base as well as mid-tier LX and EX go for a shiny polished appearance which utilize touches of chrome. The SX Turbo on the other hand gets a little more aggressive by using LED fog lamps for the 19-inch alloy wheels.
The Kia Sportage uses a 2.4L four-cylinder motor which is a clear display of power along with a five-inch touchscreen display. The SUV is also Bluetooth connectable with a certain rearview camera along with a banging 160-watt six-speaker studio.
