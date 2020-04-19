Couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from That 70's Show Announces #QUARANTINE WINE to Raise Money for Pandemic Victims

Big thanks to both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as fans can finally support a good cause while enjoying a glass of Pinot Noir at the same time! The couple announced on Sunday that they were teaming up in with the companies known as Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards in order to launch their very own Quarantine Wine where 100% of the profits will be donated to various charities fighting the pandemic.

The invitation to support

That 70's Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis even launched a video on Twitter saying "Hi guys, we are launching Quarantine Wine," explaining that 100% of the profits will go to various charities that are supplying PPE equipment to frontline workers, helping small businesses, and even feeding families during this hard times.

According to the celebrity couple, the Oregon Pinot Noir, will be sold at a retail of $50 for two bottles and is decorated with an elegant interactive label that, according to the site, "is meant to be written on by YOU."

The couple then encourage their fans to enjoy a bottle of wine virtually with friends or family and to post a pic on social media with the #QUARANTINE WINE, #SOCIAL DISTANCING, and #PPE in order to spread the news about the wine and its fundraising cause. The couple ends with "We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can't thank you enough for your support!"

The charities chosen

The couple has already chosen four different charities, namely, Give Directly, The Frontline Responders Fund, Direct Relief, and the America's Food Fund.

Give Directly gives cash grants straight to the families who have been hit the hardest while Direct Relief focuses on providing medical equipment, like protective equipment, to those frontline workers or EMS workers.

The Frontline Responders Fund, on the other hand, is working to purchase as well as deliver the much-needed PPEs and ventilators to those medical facilities all across the United States. The America's Food Fund works to ensure that families do not go hungry and have a reliable but also safe access to food.

The movement on social media

Even Kim Kardashian West herself has supported this couple's new initiative by sharing their announcement on her twitter with a whole series of heart emojis as well as wine glass emojis

Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are just a few of the latest stars that have started to show their support to all of those in need during this ongoing crisis. There have already been several famous Hollywood faces that have already donated to different charities, local communities, or even those nominated others who are doing the same during this pandemic.

If you're already sold out and want to buy a bottle of the #QUARANTINEWINE, all you have to do is click this link, get yourself a few bottles, enjoy a glass of wine, and help those in need along the way.

