[VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

A viral video has been circulating the internet of a baby who was able to do a bottle flip right after her parents attempted but failed! What's even more adorable is the reaction on the baby's face when she is able to do the impossible!

The cute little baby's lucky bottle flip was caught on camera by her parents and is now circulating the internet as the "bottle flip baby"! This cute sight is now spreading like wildfire and has brought laughter to most people who are going through a dark time due to the ongoing pandemic.

The origin of the video

The video was first uploaded to a certain Rachael Marie's profile on Instagram with the caption "If y'all didn't know I have the coolest kid.." suggesting that this could have been the coolest sight most people have ever seen in their lives! And guess what, for some people, she's right!

The baby then laughs after the parent's failed attempt at the bottle flip and before doing something close to impossible or at least really hard for a baby to accomplish! After the laughter, the baby grabs the bottle and with a light toss, she then flips it up landing in a perfect position!

The baby then looks at the camera with what seems to be one of the cutest faces ever seen going across the internet. The baby's face just shows that the bottle flip was something much unexpected even for the baby herself!

The baby's name

According to other photos and videos from Rachael Marie's profile, there were several posts that used the hashtag #LylahRae which could suggest that this is the name of her daughter. The baby is getting popular by the minute and if she is able to do this trick again, she'd become even more popular!

Rachael Marie's profile contains pictures and videos of the baby even more than the mother herself and if you scroll down and check out her other posts, you'll see just how awesome this baby actually is! There are more cute photos or videos of the baby on her mother's profile.

The baby seems to be very happy in the video as she is playing with her parent(s) laughing to the simple joy of a failed bottle flip before successfully doing one on her own! She has owned the internet with her post getting comments congratulating her as well as comments stating how cute the baby is!

Raising a kid during this pandemic

Due to the pandemic, most people are urged to stay indoors in order to avoid the risk of getting infected from the coronavirus. This means that it is most definitely encouraged to keep your kids indoors and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.

As for the parents, due to the most recent push that most people should work from home, play time seems to now happen all day every day!

