Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!

A Livestream of the Famitsu and Dengeki Game Awards 2019 came forward with an announcement of the upcoming Danganronpa game on mobile, giving fans of the series plenty to look forward to.

The first title in the series 'Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc', was released in November of 2010. The creators, Spike Chunsoft, made it a highly rated murder mystery game alongside Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains, the Mystery Dungeon series, One Punch Man, and several other famous titles. The manga version received an anime adaptation by the end of 2012.

Games you can expect to come

The three titles in the trilogy are expected to make a debut to the mobile gaming scene consisting of the 'Trigger Happy Havoc,' 'Goodbye Despair,' and 'Killing Harmony.' They will reportedly take on the interactive visual novel mechanic with all-new controls to make better use of the touch screen.

The games will feature art, voice clips, and cutscene galleries. They are a collaboration with the creators of Identity V, which featured a horror setting and characters similar to that of the movie 'Coraline.'

The fans of Danganronpa from North America have not had much opportunity with mobile games in the past. The year 2012 saw the release of the Alter Ego application with limited gameplay. It was mostly made as just an aesthetic clock, calendar, and interface to keep track of Danganronpa characters but was never made available to the NA community. There is Amino, a fandom community social media app for Danganronpa, which garnered a 4.8 average score in the app store.

A monthly series is due to start airing on May 21 that would stream regular Danganronpa updates. The first would be 'Dangan TV: Hope Goes Forward. The original voice actor for Makoto Naegi and Nagito Komaeda is Megumi Ogata. She will be hosting the monthly series as well.

Chunsoft has not released information regarding the release dates or locations that they will be available in.

The story behind the game

Danganronpa is a visual novel genre of a game and features dialogue-heavy and extremely text-based adventures. It tells the story of a group of students who believe they've been invited to study at a prestigious university named Hope's Peak Academy.

What they've utterly oblivious to is the fact they've been turned into unaware pawns in a terrifying and deadly game. They are trapped in the school by a mysterious foe named Monokuma, who is a mechanical bear. The menacing creature explains the only way one can escape---by killing another student without getting caught.

Each student was hand-picked as the best in their respective fields, such as singing, writing, programming, and many others. You, as the player, though, are a nobody, a completely average student with average abilities, and no specialties who just coincidentally won a lottery to be placed in the academy. The circumstances that brought you there have garnered the title of 'ultimate lucky student,' an ironic title that was soon to prove its clarity.

