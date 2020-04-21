[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Local television news reporter Melinda Meza was casually streaming hairstyling tips when she accidentally showed her husband naked in the shower during her recording.

The reporter is a correspondent for KCRA 3 that is based in Sacramento, where she is usually stationed in Joaquin County, acting as bureau chief of the region.

Due to lockdown, however, most of the workers of the stations have been stuck at home where they continue to broadcast news.

An unforeseen circumstance

Meza was filming herself cutting and styling her hair to help people who are also stuck indoors to manage their length and look without having to go to professionals.

During the session, though, you can notice a figure in the background in the shower; this is reportedly Meza's husband, Mike de Lambert. The couple has been married for 16 years to date.

Twitter users were quick to notice the predicament and immediately expressed their reactions.

Some were worried about what the husband's reaction would if he sees the segment, and others shared their thoughts that it could just be a reflection of the husband trying to hide from the camera.

One user said, "Lmao I was like how is no one else seeing this Rolling on the floor laughing I would have been cracking up if I was at the news station."

History of KCRA 3

On September 3, 1955, KCRA 3 initially started broadcasting in the Sacramento area. It had humble beginnings from a remodeled dairy truck barn on the north side of the county.

After three weeks, the station began broadcasting at full blast from the limited equipment they had at the time.

They had an antenna, which was considered to be the tallest structure around at the time, going beyond the height of the State Capital nine blocks away.

The station out-performed all other rival stations in the area. It remained as Northern California's news leader while usually getting more than twice the number of viewers from its closest rival.

KCRA 3 has been affiliated with NBC since its origins. A short while after the first broadcast of the station, North California residents quickly realized the importance of news in their daily lives.

The station showed its dedication and loyalty towards reliable sources of communication, and it was embodied in its slogan "Where the News Comes First." The brand has since been utilized by the station and continues to be so until today.

KCRA 3 has set the standards when it comes to the industry of news broadcasting with its latest technology and modern equipment. In 1963, the station grouped with two other local stations to build the world's tallest candelabra antenna, which stood a massive 1,549 feet at Walnut Grove, California. The supreme antenna gave KCRA 3 enough juice to reach out to more than 30 counties with cleaner and sharper images for the best viewer experience.

KCRA 3 was also the first station to provide color transmission and the use of videotape. All of their additions to their arsenal made the station one of if not the most reliable news stations available in North California.

