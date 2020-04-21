Reviews
Leaks! The New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series Specs Have Been Leaked! Apex, Extreme, Formula, and Extreme Glacial!
ASUS ROG has clearly been making a name for themselves in the gaming world and now by sponsoring gamers and also by offering the best gaming parts your personal computer needs. A little earlier, leaks have slowly confirmed the existence of a certain XII-generation of the new ROG Maximum motherboards.
Now, VideoCardz itself has published what it has claimed is this series' very own full product data-sheet! This data sheet has been leaked with courtesy from WhyCry and has revealed just how massive ROG can get with its specs and how it functions.
What does the leak say?
The leak has been able to reveal some pretty juicy insights on the upcoming ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series! The leak has revealed that this specific line-up consists of 5 different options: the XII Hero (Wi-Fi); Formula; Apex; Extreme and Extreme Glacial!
These are a few names you might want to remember if ever further leaks come up later on revealing additional specs. At least you'd get a head start and would be able to compare what is real, what's not, and what is to be expected.
These leaks are actually backed up by a few images of spec sheets, with the exception of the latter, which is actually thought to be a SKU of the previous XII Extreme but in different color (either white or maybe even icy blue) in any of the cases.
All of these boards are said to be able to support the PCI Express 3.0 instead of the 4.0, they are actually now thought to be destined for the Comet Lake-S processors. All of the 4 boards previously described are known to also support the latest in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards, although they do diverge in terms of their wired cards.
Read Also: The ASUS' Prime Z490 Motherboards Leaked for Intel's Comet Lake-S! Is AMD in Trouble or Will They Still Remain Number One?
The expected specs
The XII Formula as well as the Extreme are all set up to support a 10-gigabit (GB) Ethernet, whereas the best that the new Hero as well as Apex can do is reach up to 5 and 2.5GB respectively. This is quite a huge difference especially if you think of the 10GB and the 2.5GB differentials.
Then again, the latter is actually only one of the new series apparently able to support up to 2xDDR4-500 memory, while the others only have 4 slots for an overclocked DDR4-4800 memory. Each one of them have a power stage design that equals all the way up to 16, as well as multi-card SLI/CFX interfaces.
Unfortunately, this specific apparently official product info still does not stretch all the way to a launch date for this new hardware. The new hardware is quite competitive and can be overclocked to its full extent giving the gamer a really good experience.
Although the specs are still a little complicated and the final breakdown has not yet been given, the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard is definitely expected to be a beast when it comes to power.
Read Also: Apple MacBook Picks Air Versus Pro: Air with 8GB RAM or Pro with 16GB RAM? Air with 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD or Pro with 512GB SSD?
Related Articles
How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
Mobile Workstation with HP's New Envy 15: Manufactured from Recycled Ocean Plastic, GeForce RTX, 17 Hours Battery Life, and 32GB RAM!
HP has heard the creatives' demands and now bring a massive mobile workstation with an Envy 15 made from recycled ocean plastic, using a GeForce RTX, having 17hrs Battery Life, Running on 32GB RAM, and using the 10th generation i9 Intel Core processor!
Here Are The Top Tablet Computers You Can Purchase Without Breaking Your Wallet
Choose now for the perfect tablet computer for you that fits a price that you could definitely afford
Laptop or Desktop? Guide to Choosing Your Computer
The question "laptop or desktop" never gets old. This question is still a fundamental question up until today. Here's a guide to help you find the answer.
Step By Step Beginner's Guide to Installing New RAM
If you're trying to upgrade your computer by installing a new RAM card, you've come to the right place! Learn how to install your RAM correctly.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Panasonic Brings Apple ProRes RAW Support To Its Flagship Mirrorless Cameras For Upgraded Capturing Experience
Panasonic upgrades its mirrorless cameras with Apple ProRes RAW format to provide higher quality and performance
SCIENCE
Another Asteroid To Pass Closely To Earth Is Being Monitored By Nasa; That And Several Others On The Watchlist
Several asteroids will make close quarters visit with Earth this year, see which ones you should look out for in the sky
GAMES
The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes