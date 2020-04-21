Culture

Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Makeup while Breaking Social Distancing Regulations while Sources Say that She Could be Reconciling with Ex, Travis Scott

By Urian , Apr 21, 2020 05:32 AM EDT
New Photos have Shown Kylie Jenner Without Makeup while Breaking Social Distancing Regulations while Sources Say that She Could be Reconciling with Ex, Travis Scott (Photo : Screenshot From B. Velvet @BeyonceLeague Twitter Page)

Just last month, Kylie Jenner herself has urged her 171 million followers on Instagram to all stay home in hopes of flattening the curve as a remedy to the pandemic. Although having given this advice, it seems like the cosmetics mogul herself has ignored the very advice she has given on Sunday when she was spotted somewhere outside Beverly Hills vising her friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The face of the 22 year old Kylie looks almost completely unrecognizable without makeup even wearing her hair in a casual bun! The look was far from the sun-kissed glow and those tumbling thick glossy locks which fans adored on her Instagram.

Although Kylie does look more relaxed and happy, fans are not used to see her without contouring, lipstick, and eye-shadow. She didn't even wear socks or shoes when she hopped into her own toffee colored Mercedes G-Wagon.

 

The new Kylie Jenner home look

This mother-of-one was found wearing tie-dye sweats and walking just barefoot towards her car with a bag of salt along with vinegar kettle chips. Just last month, the Lip Kit creator was actually urged by the US Surgeon General to use Kylie's influence in order to convince people to stay at home and understand just how serious the pandemic is.

Jerome M. Adams himself has asked certain celebrities like Kylie, who already have a massive social media following, to speak up and educate teenagers and different millennials about the importance of social distancing as well as self-isolation during this time of the pandemic.

Kyle then decided to Tweet "I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus." Followed by numerous posts on Instagram about why staying at home is so important.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It seems like Kylie is leaning on her ex-boyfriend we all know to be Travis Scott during the coronavirus pandemic. Both of them have a two-year-old daughter named Stormi but they split last year. It seems like Kylie Jenner and 27 year old Travis Scott have been spending even more time together during the recent months, with several rumors pointing out that this could be a possible reconciliation.

Sources have started to point out that she really is relying on Travis Scott to keep her company right now during the time of the pandemic since she can't visit her siblings in person because of the new social distancing regulations.

Other sources have started to say that the relationship between Kylie and Travis has started to take a good turn and although it is still not yet confirmed if they could be coming back together, the two are definitely communicating even more right now during the pandemic.

As to whether the two will come back together is still a mystery only time will tell.

TAG Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Makeup free

Related Articles

The number 1 tennis player known as Novak Djokovic has recently said

Novak Djokovic's "I Am Opposed to Vaccination" May Destroy His Tennis Career after Pandemic

The number 1 tennis player known as Novak Djokovic has recently said "I am opposed to vaccination" and this could probably be the greatest mistake of his entire tennis career amidst coronavirus.
Track and monitor the coronavirus in your state with this simple and easy to use app made by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

Simple And Understandble Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Created By Instagram Founders

Track and monitor the coronavirus in your state with this simple and easy to use app made by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger
On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.

Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group

On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.
Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.

[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA

Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.
Contact Tracing App needs more people willing to use it to be effective in battling coronavirus pandemic

Scientists Have Created a Potentially Life-Saviing App But Not So Many Smartphone Users are Willing To Install It - Why is That?

Contact Tracing App needs more people willing to use it to be effective in battling coronavirus pandemic
Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak

French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Keep Your Home Safe With These Secure Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!

If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again

SCIENCE

Another Asteroid To Pass Closely To Earth Is Being Monitored By Nasa; That And Several Others On The Watchlist

Several asteroids will make close quarters visit with Earth this year, see which ones you should look out for in the sky

GAMES

Is the $20 Stranded Deep Survival Game for PS4 and Xbox One Worth It?

Bummed out due to your cancelled trips? A new survival game called Stranded Deep guarantees to take you on an adventure for the price of only $20. Is the game worth it?

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Naked husband accidentally shown in tv reporter's home broadcasting footage
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Melinda Meza and her husband Mike de Lambert

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Coronavirus-Related Names Given to Baby During Pandemic: "Sanitiser", "Covid Rose", "Corona", and "Covid" Among Bizzare Names

Sanitiser, Covid Rose, Coviduvidapdap, Covid Bryant, Corona, and Other Bizarre Newborn Names to Remind Us of Our Times During Coronavirus

Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok

Mother Tries Oh Na Na Na TikTok and Breaks Both Ankles

[VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

[VIRAL VIDEO] Baby Does Bottle Flip! Cute Moments Caught on Instagram

Time to Cheat! League of Legends: Riot Games Offers $100,000 Those Who Successfully Cheat Through VALORANT's Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins: How to Dress Up for an In-Game Concert?

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Former Olympic Lifter Mark Henry Remembers History As He Shares Tense Encounter With Michael Jordan Back in the 1996 Summer Olympics

Novak Djokovic's "I Am Opposed to Vaccination" May Destroy His Tennis Career after Pandemic

Real Time Analytics