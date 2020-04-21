Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Makeup while Breaking Social Distancing Regulations while Sources Say that She Could be Reconciling with Ex, Travis Scott

Just last month, Kylie Jenner herself has urged her 171 million followers on Instagram to all stay home in hopes of flattening the curve as a remedy to the pandemic. Although having given this advice, it seems like the cosmetics mogul herself has ignored the very advice she has given on Sunday when she was spotted somewhere outside Beverly Hills vising her friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The face of the 22 year old Kylie looks almost completely unrecognizable without makeup even wearing her hair in a casual bun! The look was far from the sun-kissed glow and those tumbling thick glossy locks which fans adored on her Instagram.

Although Kylie does look more relaxed and happy, fans are not used to see her without contouring, lipstick, and eye-shadow. She didn't even wear socks or shoes when she hopped into her own toffee colored Mercedes G-Wagon.

The way that Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner back into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F April 20, 2020

The new Kylie Jenner home look

This mother-of-one was found wearing tie-dye sweats and walking just barefoot towards her car with a bag of salt along with vinegar kettle chips. Just last month, the Lip Kit creator was actually urged by the US Surgeon General to use Kylie's influence in order to convince people to stay at home and understand just how serious the pandemic is.

Jerome M. Adams himself has asked certain celebrities like Kylie, who already have a massive social media following, to speak up and educate teenagers and different millennials about the importance of social distancing as well as self-isolation during this time of the pandemic.

Kyle then decided to Tweet "I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus." Followed by numerous posts on Instagram about why staying at home is so important.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It seems like Kylie is leaning on her ex-boyfriend we all know to be Travis Scott during the coronavirus pandemic. Both of them have a two-year-old daughter named Stormi but they split last year. It seems like Kylie Jenner and 27 year old Travis Scott have been spending even more time together during the recent months, with several rumors pointing out that this could be a possible reconciliation.

Sources have started to point out that she really is relying on Travis Scott to keep her company right now during the time of the pandemic since she can't visit her siblings in person because of the new social distancing regulations.

Other sources have started to say that the relationship between Kylie and Travis has started to take a good turn and although it is still not yet confirmed if they could be coming back together, the two are definitely communicating even more right now during the pandemic.

As to whether the two will come back together is still a mystery only time will tell.

