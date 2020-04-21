Rap God Eminem is Now Finally 12 Years Sober: Shows Off Sobriety Coin Online to Inspire Followers

Eminem has finally taken to social media on Monday in order to show off a certain chip he received for being able to stay sober after 12 years of battling with past addictions. This 47-year-old artist posted a picture of a black coin with the words "One day at a time ... Unity Service Recovery" inscribed. The rapper hailing from Detroit's real name is Marshall Matters and he has started to become very vocal about his sobriety.

This Grammy-winning rapper, who reportedly had previously chronicled within his work his involvement with various drugs, ceased consuming certain narcotics which included Vicodin, Ambien, and even Valium back in 2008, which was a year after he had experienced a methadone overdose.

After being silent for a little more than four years, the rapper finally released a record called Relapse back in May of 2009, made right after he got off drugs.

The Godzilla journey

That very month, Eminem had an interview with Vibe and the artist was just so candid about how bad things started to become because of his addiction even giving an estimate of consuming between 10 to 20 Vicodin a day on top of Valium, Ambien, and also other substances. According to Eminem, the numbers got way too high that he could not even keep track.

When he was talking about the overdose, he said that a certain "acquaintance" gave him the medication which he later learned was methadone which he said was apparently used in order to wean heroin addicts off of dope. This overdose was a life changing event for Eminem and in 2010, he decided to release a certain album called Recovery, which then proceeded to win the Grammy for the Best Rap Album the year that followed.

Eminem has been able to be productive in the recent years with his 2017's Revival, 2018's Kamikaze, and also his most recent work called Music to Be Murdered By, which hit off and went to the top of the Billboard 200 charts some time earlier this year!

Congratulations on staying sober

All the way on Twitter, Eminem was met with a lot of touching responses for his 12-year-sobriety even inspiring other people users to do the same. Eminem has always been in the spotlight ever since he started rapping and with the movie 8 Mile, his popularity started to skyrocket.

Eminem has grown a following of both Hip Hop fans and also music fans alike. Eminem has even been referred to as an influence for a lot of younger and newer rappers today.

Eminem also appears from time to time rebutting those who have taunted him by using their words against them in a clever way on his songs. One of the most famous ones is the beef between MGK where he decided to respond to a certain track targeting MGK and according to fans, "completely destroying him."

Another fellow artist by the name of Kxxng Kong has also been describing the lockdown as a "SoberHouse" in response.

