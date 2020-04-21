Tech

Keep Your Home Safe With These Best Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!

Ever worry about locking yourself out of your home or apartment because you left your keys inside? Or are you afraid that you'd lose your keys somewhere on the road? Then look no further than smart keyless door locks. They provide more than enough security for an affordable price, while also making sure you never need to think about bringing your keys ever again!

With all of the choices out there, though, it's a task in and of itself to choose which keyless door lock suits your needs. For that reason, we've listed down the most secure door locks at an acceptable price range.

August Home August Smart Lock Pro
The August Smart Lock Pro features support for Alexa voice control (you'd have to purchase Alexa separately though) for personalized security. Alexa can also be used to notify you when the battery is running low.

It can be connected to your phone, which you can then use to control and monitor from anywhere. You can also remotely lock and unlock while also keeping track of who comes and goes into your home, all from the comfort and ease of your mobile.

The August Door Lock includes the Door Sense, which lets you know if your door is genuinely locked and secured. 

If you prefer to use your keys still, you can attach the August Smart Lock Pro to your deadbolt to enable the use of keys.

Simple to install and use, which you can install yourself in less than 10 minutes.

Ultraloq U-Bolt
The U-Bolt also features remote access enabling you to lock and unlock wherever you are.

It also comes with 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock with anti-peep keypad, smartphone support, auto-unlock, shake-to-open mechanic, and mechanical key for that all-around security.

It also supports Alexa voice control and google assistant while allowing the use of IFTTT.

Features a smart auto lock and unlock system where it will automatically lock when you leave, and unlock when you return home.

It allows you to share Ekey and code to give access to your home to people you trust. The Ekey and code can be set up to provide unlimited access or given a restriction in the form of time and date of availability.

Google RB-YRD540-WV-619 x Yale Lock
This Smart Lock by Google is secure and tamper-proof. It replaced what deadbolt you already have installed, and if someone tries to pry it open, it will send you an alert.

When the batteries start to run low, you'll know right away, or if your lock loses power, you can immediately charge it with a 9V battery to unlock it.

You can remotely unlock it from anywhere if you have a guest using the Nest app. You can also create passcodes for family members and people you trust.

You will also be notified whenever someone opens the lock. And whenever you're away, Nest will automatically lock your door.

It also features a touch screen keypad that you can unlock using your passcode that you can customize.

