Easy Tricks To Ace Virtual Meetings During COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way business is done. Companies have been forced to resort to the remote working model to protect their employees and comply with government orders. Apart from the change in the working model, in-person meetings have taken the virtual route. Things will probably be the same for months and employees have no option but to get used to virtual conversations with co-workers and clients. And the last thing you should do is to take them less seriously, multi-tasking as you connect with people virtually on video calls or being less careful with the way you go through the conversation. This is a real business and that is the way it needs to be handled. Here are a few trucks that can help you ace virtual meetings.

Test your tech

Without any doubt, you need to have the right tech tools in place for making things work smoothly during remote conversations. Though video conferencing apps like Zoom are great but you need to know them well enough to get started. Besides being comfortable with the tech, test it before every meeting. You wouldn't want to give the client a bad impression just because the internet isn't working fine or there is some other kind of disruption. And you would want them to see your face, not your torso or legs.

Dress to impress

Just because the meeting is virtual, you don't get a license to attend it in your nightwear. Be sure to dress professionally, with an outfit that looks good on screen. Rather than teaming your top wear with track pants, be fully dressed in a suit. Pay attention to your hair and makeup (for ladies) as well. You cannot afford to look like a mess because the interaction is as professional as a personal meeting.

Pay attention to the background

One thing that people tend to forget while taking virtual calls is the backdrop. No one would want to see a dining table full of dirty dishes behind you, would they? Check out Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom and change your surroundings with a single click. It is easy to use, yet gives you an opportunity to impress your clients, recruiters or team with an amazing background.

Pre-plan the content

The most significant part of a successful virtual meeting is a conversation because that is the objective. Prior to starting, set a clear agenda and even send the participants a pre-read if you want to. Try to stick to the basics and make the conversation as focused as possible. Keep it as short as possible because you wouldn't want to be interrupted by the distractions at home. Have your facts and figures on paper so that you are more confident with your presentation.

The best way to ace virtual meetings is by learning every time. You will probably be comfortable enough with the tech just after taking them a couple of times. Being extra careful about the connection part is valuable because the ultimate purpose is to engage with your clients and co-workers.

