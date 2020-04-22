WATCH! Experience a Human Dissection in Virtual Reality

Learning Company Pearson and anatomy learning platform creator 3D4Medical collaborates to come up with HoloHuman, a groundbreaking medical learning application for Microsoft HoloLens.



HoloHuman enables an immersive 3D exploration of anatomy with an unparalleled view of the human body, thanks to its unique interface.

You can perform virtual cadaveric dissections and experience shared views of the model. You may highlight, hide or make structures fade to better understand anatomical relationships.

Watch how it works below:



