Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using Hammock and Hair Dryer

Are you missing the waves while stuck in quarantine? Fret no more as this 28-year-old surfer just showed us a creative way to do the sport you love!

According to FoxNews, Yasemin Özer put up the hammock and then balanced her surfboard on top. To help simulate the summer breeze, the young surfer used a hair dryer!

Özer is a brand athlete that runs wakeboarding firm Hyperlite Wake.

"I conceived this video simply because you gotta get that surfing feeling somehow!" she said.

"I added the hair dryer so that it fits with the feeling. If I would have had someone who tipped saltwater in my face when I fell off, the feeling would have been complete," she added.

Watch the video below:



READ ALSO:WATCH! Incredible Drone Footage Shows The Ingenious Way Blue Whales Save Energy While Hunting For Food

TAG surf, surfing

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.