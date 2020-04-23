IT Fun
Watch! Young Surfer Recreates Surfing Sensation Using Hammock and Hair Dryer
Are you missing the waves while stuck in quarantine? Fret no more as this 28-year-old surfer just showed us a creative way to do the sport you love!
According to FoxNews, Yasemin Özer put up the hammock and then balanced her surfboard on top. To help simulate the summer breeze, the young surfer used a hair dryer!
Özer is a brand athlete that runs wakeboarding firm Hyperlite Wake.
"I conceived this video simply because you gotta get that surfing feeling somehow!" she said.
"I added the hair dryer so that it fits with the feeling. If I would have had someone who tipped saltwater in my face when I fell off, the feeling would have been complete," she added.
Watch the video below:
