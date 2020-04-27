Reviews
Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick
A recent post on Reddit shows a bride using "the force" and levitating the groomsmen making for quite an epic wedding photo. The picture is reenacted with quite the conviction which makes it pretty entertaining to look at.
This Star Wars trick photography has actually been a certain type of technique used by photographers for quite some time already. Star Wars has been a pop culture icon ever since it came out making sci-fi moves even more popular to those who weren't a fan of Star Trek.
One of the most memorable powers in the Star Wars franchise is the use of the force making heavy and sometimes almost immovable items, people, and surroundings move by using "the force" to control it. The franchise also has quite familiar scenes where the force is used to choke people even without laying a finger on them.
If you want to try out this levitation photography technique, here are a few tips:
Prepare tripod
Using a tripod is a great way to make sure that you will be able to perfectly capture the ideal scene you have in mind. Although you can take pictures manually by holding the camera, there are a lot of factors to bring in just to make sure that everything is symmetrical which could be quite of a hassle for the photographer.
Check out the weather
Although natural sunlight can be quite a plus when it comes to certain types of photography, for levitation photography, the shadows could be quite harsh to manage and would take a lot of work to fix post-photography.
Pick the perfect angle
A lower angle is a better angle to pick when it comes to levitation photography because it exaggerates the distance between your subject and the ground giving the "levitation" illusion even more life. Although the distance is exactly the same, shooting from a lower angle could really change how the entire photo would look like.
Read Also: Netflix on an Old School Box-Type TV? Reddit Post Allegedly Claims It was Grandma's Doing But Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method
Get rid of obstacles
Emptying the background allows the viewers to focus on the subject itself instead of other distractions in the picture. If you want to capture the perfect levitation photo, you'll have to make sure that the focus is not just on your subject but also on the distance of your subject and the surface bellow creating the illusion.
Hack: take multiple pictures
Another hack would be to take several pictures and edit your subject into the image. Getting multiple photos include capturing the subject as well as the background in the exact same angle in order for you to be able to properly edit the image once you're done.
This trick is different from the other ones mentioned above because it relies more on editing compared to the actual jump.
Your subject should be positioned at a distance with the use of a chair, stool, ladder, or anything that helps them look elevated. Remove these obstacles when you are editing.
Read Also: How did the VHS Help Create One of the Best Horror Games on PC? Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation is Selling at 95% Off for just $2!
Related Articles
[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage
WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!
Vlogging Essentials: Which Begginer Camera Is Best For You?
If you've thought about building a blogging career, you might want to get yourself a good camera to kickstart your career. Here are a few cameras that work splendidly.
‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Loses Directors, Split Caused By ‘Creative Differences’
Lucasfilm Ltd. has announced that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the production of the untitled Han Solo film.
Mercedes-Benz Unveils CLA 180 Star Wars Edition For Japan
Mercedes-Benz let out a great surprise when it debuted its limited CLA 180 Star Wars Edition for Japan, which is reportedly better than Nissan Rogue.
‘Star Wars' New Manga Adaptation 'Lost Stars' Launches This May
"Star Wars: Lost Star" by Claudia Gray is getting adapted into a manga or visual novel and it has been set to release on the first week of May.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Luke Skywalker vs Kylo Ren Leaked? Secret In Luke's Necklace?
It seems like Kylo Ren dueling with Luke Skywalker is going to happen in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as revealed in Disney's recent official merchandise. Fans also added that Luke may be holding onto something dear to Darth Vader.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Reddit Post] Grandma Allegedly Watches Netflix on Old School Box-Type TV: Comments Suggest Interesting Roku Method
A recent post on Reddit allegedly claims that a grandma was able to make watching Netflix possible on an old school box-type TV.. Interesting methods have circulated the comment section.
SCIENCE
Russian Simulations Find Life Can Exist on Venus as Microbrial Organisms Thrive on its Harsh Environment
Venus could hold life in a new simulated study by Russian scientists; find out the details here
GAMES
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters
A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule