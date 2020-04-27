Culture
[Video] Did Tyler Rake Really Die? Will There be an Extraction 2 by Netflix? Are You Sure He's Dead?
If you haven't seen the Extraction movie on Netflix, you might not want to continue reading this article because of the spoilers heading your way. This new action film follows a certain Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, in his quest to rescue the son of a certain dangerous man who is currently locked away.
There were quite a lot of details that make this film such a fun movie to watch as the amazing action sequences were brilliantly choreographed. On top of the action, even the camera on this film has done an excellent job.
At one point, the camera shifts from being angled inside the car during a car chase going around the scene and back into the car. It sounds a little bit confusing but when you see that specific scene, you'll realize how professional the whole film was made.
Extraction of Ovi
The film takes place in India as the son of a dangerous man, Ovi, gets kidnaped by a rival gang led by Amir Asif who then kidnaps Ovi in an attempt to insult Ovi Sr., the leader of the rival criminal organization. Ovi is then held captive and a ransom is expected to be paid but the only problem is that Ovi's father's money has actually been frozen meaning they cannot afford mercenaries!
One of the key characters is Saju who works as a henchman for Ovi's father and is tasked with safeguarding the boy. Saju devices a plan to get Tyler Rake to rescue Ovi then steal Ovi from Tyler in order to get Ovi back and not have to pay a single dollar to the mercenaries. Netflix's choice to shoot this film in India also makes for quite a refreshing sight to this new action film.
Extraction has really done a great job at depicting how the cool mercenary actually has a soft side and a reason as to why he is helping the boy. Amir then locks off the city and the only way out is through a single bridge riddled with cops and military personnel under Amir's disposal.
The "death" of Tyler Rake
In an attempt to cross the bridge, Saju dies from a sniper shot and although Tyler's allies were able to eliminate the sniper, and Tyler was only a few more steps to safety, Tyler then gets shot in the neck and falls in the water!
Although Tyler fell in the water, his body was not found! An article by Forbes has suggested that Tyler Rake is in fact very much alive! The proof is in a specific scene where a saddened Ovi is swimming in a pool with a blurry image behind him that suggests that Tyler Rake could be alive. You might want to watch this film again on Netflix if you've missed that particular detail.
Another small supporting fact that there could be an Extraction 2 movie would be the introductory scene of Tyler Rake where he literally walks off a cliff and suddenly meditates under water. If Tyler Rake fell into the water and his body did not float, could this mean the introductory scene was foreshadowing this scene all along?
