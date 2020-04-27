Reviews
[Video] Origin PC Just Stocked a Tesla Model S with World's Fastest Gaming Computer Rig Comprised of Ryzen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX, and Even More!
Currently, Origin PC has been able to build the world's "fastest" custom gaming computer into a surprising mini-car by Tesla, Inc. You heard it correctly, a man has just recently tried to install the world's fastest gaming PC inside a drivable mini-car! Would you want to take your own gaming setup on the go?
Customizable PC setups are all the rage nowadays with people spending even thousands of dollars achieving the ultimate setup but so far, nobody has actually tried to attempt something this out of the box!
A certain video was released on YouTube by a channel named Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) and if you check out the video, you'll see that a certain Origin PC company has been able to take customizable gaming setups to a whole new level.
Origin PC and their quest for customized rig greatness
The company has been able to create a certain gaming setup that is heavily inspired by Tesla, Inc.'s very own Model S. It doesn't stop there, it was also inspired by MKBHD's version of the rig! The mini-car is an actual toy for kids and has been built by Radio Flyer.
The company was able to notice that if you look right under the hood of a Tesla, you'll find yourself a fair amount of empty space, just like in a normal Tesla, and thought to themselves, why not throw in a full gaming computer to add to the fun?
Okay, the company doesn't throw just any type of gaming computer under the hood, the company decides to throw in a massive high-end AMD 3900X CPU along with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPU, an ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX/TB3 motherboard, 2TB Force Series 4th Gen PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD, 32GB (composed of two different 16GBs) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 3200 MHz RAM, 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD, and finally, a CORSAIR SF Series SF750 that runs on 750 Watts.
The full specs of the build
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3900X
RAM: 32GB (2x16GB) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 3200MHz
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPU
Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3
SSD - OS Drive: 2TB Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD
Storage: 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD
PSU: CORSAIR SF Series SF750 - 750 Watt
If ever you want to check out what's really going on under the hood, you'll have to check out the full video for yourself and see just how powerful this Tesla, Inc. mini-car is equipped with the world's fastest AMD 3900X!
Wait, is this computer build really the fastest? Well, if you have a gaming computer that goes 6mph while other computers stay put, then definitely this computer is the fastest no doubt about it. Origin PC sure is creative.
