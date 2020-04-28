Culture
[Viral Video] Man Hacks Call Center Scammers, Locates Hideout, and Hijacks CCTV to Spy on Them: Owner Finally in Jail
In a four-part video series on YouTube, a certain man was able to hack scammers, locate their hideout, and even hack a CCTV to spy on them! The video was uploaded to YouTube under the user Jim Browning and it shows a company called Faremart which posed as a travel agency all the way in Delhi who apparently use their buildings as well as VOIP telephony in order for them to run many scams.
This company is one of the many hundred scam call centers all the way from India and this specific group will make over $3 million USD per year just by scams alone! This video is an entertaining bit showing the world that scammers do get what they deserve, especially when they mess with someone with a particular anti-scammer set of skills.
An investigation was then opened up extensively finding out more details about this specific scam being run which then led the authorities to finally take legal action and arrest the owner of the scam call center.
The viral video
Although the video is quite long, it is also full of detail and should be pretty interesting for those of you who might have been scammed before. Seeing the scammers get what they deserve and maybe even a little more is quite an interesting sight to see.
The video has been uploaded last March 2, 2020 but has started to gain popularity on Reddit. This is a true event and there have definitely been the necessary follow ups by authority and was even covered by BBC.
The results of this investigation and the work done by the hacker have finally brought to light the owner of that particular call center and was finally arrested for breaking the law. Jim Browning has also said on twitter that he is not acting as a vigilante and has properly reported the investigation to the rightful authorities.
The alarming reminder
The whole video story is a reminder that although it would be nice to live in a world where every transaction was exactly what it was, there are still existing dangers around the internet and that it is only necessary to make sure that you are properly protected.
Scammers have become even better than before as certain legitimate companies on the outside could actually be running a scam deep inside. These scams are not as uncommon as they seem and have been popping around every once in a while disguised as a legitimate company.
The legitimacy of these companies can be tested but there are some scammers that have actually been able to hide themselves around legitimacy and even know proper procedures that could easily trick the average listener.
It is very much advised that an extra layer of security be provided by just being cautious and not giving out your personal information to just anyone. Although the video shows scammers getting what they deserve, this is not always the case.
