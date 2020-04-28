The Auto Gear You Need to Handle Any Emergency

No one wants to imagine that their car will break down in the middle of nowhere or meet with an auto accident. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that you will have to deal with at least one of these situations if you drive regularly. This is especially true if you're in a hurry to get somewhere on time or if you're late for work.

In times like these, you may not always be able to rely on the assistance of others. As such, you will need to handle the issue yourself until help comes along. For you to do this, you will require the right tools. The following post contains a detailed list of the gear that will be most useful to you in an emergency:

Reflectors or Emergency Lights

When you get stranded on the side of the road at night, visibility becomes incredibly important. For one thing, it signals to other drivers that you are in trouble. For another, the more visible you are, the less likely it is that another car will hit you or your vehicle.

This is why it is a good idea to carry reflectors or emergency lights in your car at all times. Once you have pulled off to the side of the road, make sure to set these items up a short distance in front and behind your car. You may want to balance one of these on the hood of your vehicle as well. This way, your car will be visible from a long way off.

Car Battery Charger

Few things are more frustrating than having your car battery dying on you. Unfortunately, this happens all the time. Worse still, you typically have to wait until another car comes along to be able to jumpstart your car again.

As you can imagine, you can't take such a chance, particularly when driving through more remote areas. Fortunately, you don't have to anymore, all thanks to car battery chargers. This way, you can provide your vehicle with the juice that it needs without requiring any help from strangers.

Of course, not all of these chargers work as well. If you want to make certain that you are buying a foolproof model, check out this list https://autoquarterly.com/best-car-battery-chargers/. It will give you a rundown of the top options available to you.

Car Escape Tool

If your vehicle goes off a bridge or plunges into the water, your vehicle can feel like a prison. At times like these, your best chance of survival is to get out of your car. However, you may find that your seatbelt is holding you down and that you can't unbuckle it. Or, the sheer pressure of the water against your car window may be preventing you from getting out of the vehicle.

Here, a car escape tool kept in your glove compartment will be your salvation. This kind of tool has two ends. One of these works as a strong blade that cuts through most types of fabric, including the kind used to make your seatbelt. The other end works to break through the glass.

A Fire Extinguisher

If you thought that cars only caught fire in movies, think again. The truth is that it is more common than you might imagine. For instance, experts report that around 20 percent of fires are vehicle-related incidents. As such, it is important to be prepared.

Since the fires may be caused by an electrical problem, dousing water on them isn't going to help. On the contrary, it could make things a whole lot worse. This is why it is important to always keep a small fire extinguisher with you on all your travels.

Rather than a disposable version, get a durable reusable one, just in a smaller size. Also, make sure that the extinguisher is handy so that you can douse out a fire while it is still small and manageable.

A DIY Tire Kit

Many different things can go wrong with your tires. However, if the tire is damaged in any way at all, it can spell disaster for you. This is why you need to put together a kit that can tackle a variety of problems.

To begin with, always carry a tire pressure monitor. This comes in handy if you suspect that your tire pressure is decreasing. You will be able to check this fact before changing out the tire unnecessarily.

In the event of a flat tire that needs to be changed, you are going to require the following mentioned in this article https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/how-to/a5855/how-to-change-a-flat-tire/:

-Wheel Chock - will prevent the vehicle from moving while changing the tire

-Lug Wrench - works to loosen the lugs

-Car Jack - will prop the car up

In some cases, the issue with the car will be far less serious. Although there may be a hole or crack in the tire, it may be something minor. Thus, instead of having to change the tire, you can simply patch up the hole. Then, you can wait until you are in a better spot to tend to the tire.

Fortunately, you can buy a foam tire sealant. Just spray this onto the spot and you may be able to get a few more miles out of your tire. Since there is a good chance that the air may have drained out of your tire, having a tire inflator will work in your favor.

These are items that every driver should have in their car. Thus, if you don't have these gadgets, it is time to stock up on them. Just as importantly, you should keep these items in your vehicle and never remove them.

After all, you don't know when you will get into an accident or require assistance. These items increase the safety and survival rate of you and your family members in all circumstances. Therefore, make sure to pay careful attention to the tips and tricks provided in this post. They just may save your life.

