How To Fax From Your Computer With These 5 Outstanding Easy-to-use Apps?

The latest technology has changed the shape and protocols of faxing.

Nowadays, e-faxing or electronic faxing services are available for the companies to receive and send faxes through a web interface or email.

You can start saving with online fax services and decrease the cost of using an expensive fax machine.

Remember, online fax services need the internet only instead of a fax machine and a fax modem. Here are five outstanding and easy-to-use apps to fax from your computer.

CocoFax: Send Fax from Computer without a Machine

CocoFax is a user-friendly app to say goodbye to outdated fax machines. It enables you to carry a fax machine in the pocket, such as your smartphone. CocoFax is considered as a third-party service to fax from your computer, by Google Fax Free, a popular blog site for all types of online faxing services. You can use a web browser to manage faxes with Cocofax.

For the security of your sensitive documents, CocoFax uses encrypted and secure faxing. This HIPAA compliant faxing service is entertaining over millions of people around the world.

It will help you to decrease the expense of a toner, paper and fax machines. See these easy steps to send faxes with CocoFax without a fax machine:

Step 01: Get started with a free sign up to get your fax number for CocoFax. You are free to choose your favorite fax number. Remember, this number is important to receive and send faxes.

Step 02: Log in to CocoFax account and access a Dashboard. With the help of the dashboard, you can send and receive faxes.

Tap on "New Fax" and start creating your fax message. Feel free to type in the body of fax to create a cover letter.

Step 03: Feel free to upload documents in jpg, png, xlsx, xls, doc, and pdf formats. Once you are done, double-check the information and tap on the "Send" button. You will get notification of sending fax successfully in your inbox.

Feel free to check Google Fax Free to learn about genuine faxing services. To avoid fake websites, you can check Google Fax Free logo for verification.

RightFax OpenText Solution

You can use this customer service in different ways. If you want an online fax service for business, consider the OpenText fax solution. It is a server-based model to handle different types of faxing in the cloud.

Remember, RightFax can work with different services, such as Google Apps, Oracle and Office 365.

After creating documents in these services, feel free to ship them to the server of RightFax. It is a secure way to convey your document to the other side of the machine.

HelloFax

HelloFax is a predominant fax solution for companies. If you need a lightweight fax solution, you can use this faxing service. It has several standout features and online solutions for storage. To send faxes, you have to create one online account.

It allows you to use an old fax number and have global coverage.

You are allowed to send faxes to more than 70 countries. Feel free to store faxes in the cloud. HelloFax makes it easy to send and receive faxes to multiple users.

This service scans and sends documents as PDFs.

It is combined with OneDrive, Evernote, Dropbox and Google Drive.

PamFax

PamFax supports several platforms and enables you to fax over almost 230 countries.

It is an online service for individuals and businesses to send faxes in different parts of the world. This platform can work with several mobile and computing devices.

You can use it with Mac, Blackberry, Windows Mobile, iOS and Android. It offers affordable plans for a monthly subscription. If you want an affordable and reliable fax service, feel free to use PamFax. It is a suitable choice for domestic faxing.

PC-Fax.com

Feel free to use if from Android or iOS to send faxes. If you want to manage faxes without a fax machine, PC-Fax.com can be an affordable choice. It will help you to send one page daily for free to almost 50 countries.

Services of PC-Fax.com are available to Japan, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Australia, Canada/USA and several European states.

There is no need to worry about registration. You can use its services without any registration.

It enables you to upload documents in apps with the help of iTunes directly. Feel free to choose a suitable subscription plan for your business.

You will find suitable national and international faxes. Prices may vary for each destination.

Conclusion

To summarize, it is easy to fax without a fax machine from your computer.

The best service for businesses with affordable prices is CocoFax. It offers reliable, super-fast and secure services. If you don't need them for business use, feel free to use other services mentioned in this guide.

HelloFax and PamFax are some affordable faxing services for personal use.

No doubt, online fax services are reliable and cheaper than expensive and heavy fax machines.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.