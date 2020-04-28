Reviews
Mobile Tripod Vs. Heavy Duty Tripod: How to Pick Out the Perfect Fit for You
Although photography for some may just be a hobby or something not too important, for others, photography is a necessity, and the art of capturing beauty every single day is something that drives the soul. Art has many mediums and the act of immortalizing a certain moment with the use of photography is one medium that a lot has committed to.
The art of photography has many followers from professionals to hobbyists but at the end of the day, everyone seeks quality output. One thing essential to the everyday photographer is the proper equipment like a sturdy camera tripod.
A good photographer knows the difference between holding their camera and putting it on a tripod. You could be very skilled at taking images but sometimes, the leveling, angles, and stillness of the shot are quite hard to perfect.
When it comes to buying yourself a tripod, there are still also a few things to look out for like the weight, durability, and also the functionality of the tripod. Although all of them may look the same, there are still a few variations from tripod to tripod.
Read Also: Safeguard Your Family with the Best Wireless Home Security Cameras on Amazon
Let's rank the three different pointers on picking out the best tripod:
Weight
The weight of the tripod could be a factor that you would want to look at especially if your choice of the scene is somewhere that requires traveling or moving around. The lighter your tripod, the better the mobility and the heavier your tripod, the more firm it stays on the ground in windy areas. In the end, it is still entirely up to you.
Durability
One way to tell whether or not a camera tripod is durable would be to assess its material. There are quite a lot of parts that a tripod has but there are only three things that you should look at when assessing the durability. The first would be to look at the legs, the grip, and the head.
If you're looking out for durability, you would want legs made out of stronger material like steel instead of plastic, a grip that is tightly installed, and a head that is securely positioned.
Functionality
The size and function of the tripod also do matter since bigger tripods require are required for heavier workload while lighter tripods are usually smaller tripods that do not always do the trick. It should be your personal preference as to which tripod suites you the best.
Here are a few to choose from:
GEEKOTO 77'' Tripod, Camera Tripod for DSLR, Compact Aluminum Tripod with 360 Degree Ball Head and 8kgs Load for Travel and Work
Made out of aluminum and weighing 17.6lbs, this Tripod can be a little bit of a heavy-duty but if it's what you are looking for, this would be the perfect fit!
UBeesize 60-inch Camera Tripod, 5kg/11lb Load TR60 Load Portable Lightweight Aluminum Travel Tripod with Carry Bag & Bluetooth Remote, for DSLR SLR Cameras Compatible with iPhone & Android Phone
This lightweight tripod is only 11lbs and is actually very mobile which makes it a handy carry-around tripod.
AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag
This tripod is the easiest to carry of all. At just 3.3lbs, this could be your perfect tripod especially if you are looking for the perfect mobile addtion.
Read Also: [Digital Nomad Essentials] How to Choose the Right Slim Laptop: ASUS, Acer, MSI
Related Articles
Don't Take Any Chances: Wireless Home Security Cameras for the Safety of Your Family
Although the chances of infiltration are fairly slim, it is still very important that you safeguard your family with all you've got! Here are a few wireless home security cameras that could help you.
Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick
A recent post on Reddit shows a wife using "the force" on a group of groomsmen in an epic wedding photography picture. Here's how to do the Star Wars levitation photography technique.
[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage
WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!
Vlogging Essentials: Which Begginer Camera Is Best For You?
If you've thought about building a blogging career, you might want to get yourself a good camera to kickstart your career. Here are a few cameras that work splendidly.
Google Pixel's Camera Low-light Shots Looks Stunning; See Images Here
These stunning shots may be proof that Google Pixel's camera is capable of doing some pretty remarkable stuff, but all of the processing is still too “cumbersome” as of the moment.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Tej Kohli Predicts A Bright Future For AI
As artificial intelligence has grown in notoriety and usefulness, the global conversation is increasingly optimistic about the impact that omnipresent AI could have on the world.
SCIENCE
Nuclear Hibernation: Fusion Reactor Collects Heat As It Sleeps And Becomes Ready To Wake Up After 30 Years
Could Nuclear Fusion provide the much-coveted unlimited artificial energy source the world sorely needs? The ITER might be the answer to the age-old question
GAMES
Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.