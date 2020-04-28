Mobile Tripod Vs. Heavy Duty Tripod: How to Pick Out the Perfect Fit for You

Although photography for some may just be a hobby or something not too important, for others, photography is a necessity, and the art of capturing beauty every single day is something that drives the soul. Art has many mediums and the act of immortalizing a certain moment with the use of photography is one medium that a lot has committed to.

The art of photography has many followers from professionals to hobbyists but at the end of the day, everyone seeks quality output. One thing essential to the everyday photographer is the proper equipment like a sturdy camera tripod.

A good photographer knows the difference between holding their camera and putting it on a tripod. You could be very skilled at taking images but sometimes, the leveling, angles, and stillness of the shot are quite hard to perfect.

When it comes to buying yourself a tripod, there are still also a few things to look out for like the weight, durability, and also the functionality of the tripod. Although all of them may look the same, there are still a few variations from tripod to tripod.

Let's rank the three different pointers on picking out the best tripod:

Weight

The weight of the tripod could be a factor that you would want to look at especially if your choice of the scene is somewhere that requires traveling or moving around. The lighter your tripod, the better the mobility and the heavier your tripod, the more firm it stays on the ground in windy areas. In the end, it is still entirely up to you.

Durability

One way to tell whether or not a camera tripod is durable would be to assess its material. There are quite a lot of parts that a tripod has but there are only three things that you should look at when assessing the durability. The first would be to look at the legs, the grip, and the head.

If you're looking out for durability, you would want legs made out of stronger material like steel instead of plastic, a grip that is tightly installed, and a head that is securely positioned.

Functionality

The size and function of the tripod also do matter since bigger tripods require are required for heavier workload while lighter tripods are usually smaller tripods that do not always do the trick. It should be your personal preference as to which tripod suites you the best.

Here are a few to choose from:

Made out of aluminum and weighing 17.6lbs, this Tripod can be a little bit of a heavy-duty but if it's what you are looking for, this would be the perfect fit!

This lightweight tripod is only 11lbs and is actually very mobile which makes it a handy carry-around tripod.

This tripod is the easiest to carry of all. At just 3.3lbs, this could be your perfect tripod especially if you are looking for the perfect mobile addtion.

