Not Coronavirus: Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, and Jurassic Park Star Irrfan Khan Dies But Not From the Pandemic: Find Out More

It has recently been reported that another celebrity has just passed away and while the global pandemic is claiming lives left and right, it was confirmed that the star did not die of coronavirus.

Irrfan Khan, the star of Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, and even Jurassic Park has reportedly passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with colon infection, according to BBC. The confirmation was given by Khan's own agency saying that he died in a certain hospital in Mumbai, India.

The Mirror has also reported that the Life of Pi star was previously rushed to the Mumbai's Kokilaban Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital last Tuesday with this infection and immediately ended up in the intensive care unit.

According to NDTV, this actor was able to spend his final hours being surrounded by the people he loved, his family, for whom he cared most deeply.

Slumdog Millionaire

In slumdog millionaire, Irrfan Khan plays the police inspector tasked to interrogate the protagonist to find out whether or not he is lying. Their suspicion stems from the main character being able to answer every single question in "Who wants to be a millionaire?" which is a TV game show where contestants try their luck at answering every single question to win one million dollars!

Although this sounds not as attractive as it makes out to be, the brilliantly written film follows the tragic childhood of a young boy who has tried all his life to steer clear from crime and do the right thing despite being the victim on multiple occasions.

This emotional action-thriller film is packed with a brilliant story and also a bittersweet "happy" ending.

Life of Pi

The struggles of isolation are dealt with on a psychological basis in this film and as the film progresses, the magic of imagination comes to life. The whole movie is a very colorful and vivid film with cinematic brilliance which is hard to expect from the plot being a man stuck on a boat with a Tiger.

The Life of Pi could also be considered as a philosophical and psychological film on top of its amazing visual effects and color scheme. The brilliant portrayal of this film is in no way boring topping all expectations from this simple plot.

The beauty of the simple plot allows the audience to pay more attention to detail, emotion, and Irrfan Khan's acting in general.

Other roles

Aside from these two roles, Irrfan Khan also plays Simon Masrani in Jurassic Park all the way to Jurassic World as a billionaire, philanthropist, and scientist concerned in both preservation of the dinosaurs and the advancement of their species.

Irrfan Khan is a well-respected actor in both Bollywood where he hails, and Hollywood where he was also quickly noticed. The actor has passed away not from coronavirus but rather from his battle with colon infection.

