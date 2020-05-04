Shark Tank Cast Member Kevin Harrington Recommends Book Publisher MindStir Media to Authors

Recently, there has been a massive push from authors to engage in self-publishing as a way to protect themselves, their property, and their assets. This has led to the growth of a large number of platforms that help authors publish their books. One of the most popular platforms out there is called MindStir Media, which recently gained a major endorsement from Kevin Harrington, an original "Shark" from the famous TV show Shark Tank. Kevin Harrington made his name as the inventor of the original infomercial, "As Seen on TV."

In the glowing endorsement, Kevin Harrington praised the rapidly growing publishing platform. He stated that becoming an author changed his life and knows that those who are willing to work hard will also have their own lives changed. He went on to say that Mindstir Media is a company that has won numerous awards for the quality of its services and others can use the platform to turn their manuscript into a book they will be proud to sell.

Of note, Mindstir Media is led by J.J. Hebert, a 9-time award-winning author of several #1 bestsellers. Due to this leadership, Harrington raved that anyone who uses Mindstir Media is going to be in good hands. Hebert responded by thanking Kevin Harrington for his glowing endorsement. Since its founding, Mindstir Media has helped thousands of authors and Mindstir Media has become the top-rated website for authors who would like to publish on their own, as rated by a number of other organizations. With an endorsement from someone like Kevin Harrington, Mindstir Media is primed to become a household name.

Kevin Harrington is one of the top entrepreneurs in the history of the United States. He is also an original cast member of Shark Tank and created the "As Seen on TV" brand. Overall, he has launched more than 500 products and driven more than $5 billion in global sales. His endorsement to Mindstir Media is only going to help the platform grow even more.

Since Mindstir Media was first founded ten years ago, the platform has provided numerous authors with access to its award-winning services. Some of the services that Mindstir Media provides include printing, distribution, editing, marketing, and publicity. Mindstir Media is consistently ranked as one of the top self-publishing platforms in the industry. The platform has been reviewed by numerous other websites and consistently listed as one of the favorites. Now, with an endorsement from Kevin Harrington, the platform is in a league of its own.

