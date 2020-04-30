How To Use VPN When Travelling

Internet security should be one of your priorities while travelling. You probably take safety precautions when surfing on the web at home, and there is no reason for stopping that for the time of your trip. In fact, even more, virtual dangers are waiting for you when you use hotspots or an unknown Internet connection. This is a threat because anybody on the same network can hack into your personal data and steal passwords and credit card numbers, for example. So if you are on a business trip or on vacation, it is an excellent idea to use a VPN to protect yourself from hackers and malware. Here is your guide to how to use a VPN when travelling.

How does VPN work?

To be able to secure your Internet connection and use a VPN properly, you need first to understand the concept behind it. A VPN or a Virtual Private Network is a type of software that makes it possible for you to create a private connection between your computer and a website or application. Virtual Private Network protects you by changing your IP location and creating a fake ip address instead for the sites to detect. It also encrypts your data and allows you to access apps that are regionally blocked.

VPNs were originally designed for business use, but it didn't take long before dedicated private consumer versions started appearing from a lot of software companies.

When should you use it?

While traveling, you often connect to public or semi-public Wi-Fi hotspots in places like airports, restaurants, hotels, and train stations. A public Internet connection is dangerous to all your devices. To eliminate the risk of theft or a data breach, you should have access to a VPN at all times during your stay, and you should have it ready for all your devices. Even if you think the network is secure, because you access it from a quality hotel, do not use it without a VPN. Hackers are always waiting for an occasion to breach a security system, and if there are a lot of people using one network, it is easier to find a backdoor.

A VPN can also get around technical restrictions and censorship. Many governments, China, for example, block popular sites like Netflix or Facebook to restrict access to services that are considered not appropriate for their citizens. This is a highly important feature for people travelling for business, as they may have some issues with accessing the company's sites and documents or business mail accounts.

How to get a VPN on your devices?

Getting a VPN is that complicated of a process. All you need to do is download and install a VPN app on your phone and other devices. Connect to the internet, and then start up your VPN. Choose the server you would like to use, and this is it, just a few simple steps.

As soon as you set up your VPN, your data will be encrypted, and your location a mystery. When you are choosing a VPN provider, make sure it is compatible with your devices, there are no hidden fees, and it offers a wide choice of servers and availability in a lot of different countries.

Can you get in trouble for using a Virtual Private Network?

The question here is whether using the Virtual Private Network is legal not only in your country but worldwide. At the moment, there isn't much regulation when it comes to a VPN. It seems like only the United Arab Emirates have laws that restrict the use of a Virtual Private Network. It is the first government in the world to regulate the use of a VPN, so think twice before using one while travelling there.

Book flights only with a VPN

The most important rule of using a VPN when travelling is that you should always buy your plane tickets with this kind of software at the ready. Airlines do follow the demand for tickets regionally, so if you check the price of a flight a couple of times for a day or two, the price is likely to rise. To avoid unnecessary spendings, make sure to buy your plane tickets only when using a VPN so that the airline site can't detect where you are.

Virtual Private Network should be an obligatory safety precaution when you travel. It secures all of your devices and makes sure you come back home with your files and personal data intact. Whether you are travelling for business or for pleasure, you can never give up on online safety. VPN is a cost-effective solution to all your potential virtual problems. Travelling is one of the most enjoyable things you can do in life, so why not make it a safe one as well. Find the perfect VPN provider for yourself and stay safe!

Zuzanna Kozłowska

Zuzanna is a copywriter at Suso Digital but says that she has always been involved in writing projects. A business management graduate that tries to manage her creative mind. When she's not writing, you can find her cooking in the kitchen or not at all, as she loves adventures. Zuzanna considers herself a Eurovision expert.

