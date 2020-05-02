Why Is IP Address Management Important?

Does your business currently have a strategy or software designed to handle IP addresses?

The network that your business operates on will likely have several IP addresses that it interacts with. Several tasks must be completed related to IP addresses, which enable smooth service and secure connections.

Managing IP addresses is a growing necessity, particularly if you deal with a large volume of traffic. If you tackle this problem manually with spreadsheets, then you're setting yourself up for inevitable conflicts and failure.

Instead, you'll need software aimed at IP address management. This takes all of the busy work out of the process and ensures that all tasks are done correctly and quickly.

To help you appreciate why IP address management matters, we'll explain what it can do for your network below.

Increasing Capacity

With an IP address management tool, you can increase network capacity.

The biggest constraint with manual IP address management is how much you can effectively handle. A single person can only do so much, especially if they're constantly dealing with the needs of a network.

If your business is particularly sizable, then you may have so much traffic flowing through your network that manual IP address management becomes impossible. You won't be able to keep up with the assignment, monitoring, or troubleshooting demands that arise.

It's also likely that you'll use all of your available IP addresses to distribute, meaning that no new users can be added. As you can see, the consequences of manually tackling a growing network are significant.

To avoid them, you need a tool that can scale with the needs of your network. IP address management fulfills this niche, ensuring that there are always enough IP addresses to distribute and that they are handled correctly.

Minimizing Downtime

IP address management is also essential for minimizing downtime.

Another pitfall of manual IP address management is a lack of organization. You might use a spreadsheet to hold all of your information, but does that mean you have formalized processes for how to handle IP address management?

Chances are, you're putting out the fires as they appear. This creates room for errors and overlap that lead to unforeseen complications down the road.

Specifically, the challenge that you'll encounter is IP address conflicts. This is what happens when two different users are given the same IP address for a network. When an IP address conflict occurs, it will make a system unusable.

Manual IP address management tends to cause these conflicts because you may unknowingly assign the same address to two systems or users.

If you aren't perfectly on top of your spreadsheet and ensuring that it stays updated, a small error will create a disruption that may take several hours to fix.

With this in mind, you want an IP address management tool to automate the assignment and oversight of IP addresses. This verifies that no systems are given the same address and limits downtime.

Enhancing Network Security

You should also seek IP address management to enhance network security.

If you aren't carefully watching the IP address processes of your network, then you are overlooking a glaring weakness. IP addresses show how your network is being interacted with by a user when it happens, and who they are.

All of this information is critical for assessing where misuse is occurring. Watching over your IP addresses will ensure that only proper interactions are happening on the network.

Unfortunately, constant monitoring is a demanding request and it isn't very feasible. However, it's achievable with the use of IP address management software.

With the use of a good tool, you'll have a powerful eye securing your IP address management. Not only can you spot misuse in action, but you'll also have access to reports that allow you to fine-tune the settings of your network for better safety.

Reducing IP Address Expenses

Lastly, you can turn to IP address management to reduce network expenses.

A good IP address management tool offers several benefits that translate to cost savings.

First, you'll need less manual effort to handle IP address management. This means more time spent on tasks that add value, rather than wasting away on tedious tasks that can be automated.

Second, the lack of disruptions means that your workforce will be more productive. With less frustration and obstacles to overcome, they can get straight to work and get the performance they need from your network.

Third, you'll streamline the entire process of IP address management. You'll spend less time on it overall while being more effective with the software you're using.

The last way an IP address management tool will save you money is by providing exactly what is needed. You won't miss out on opportunities for a new user and growth because you'll always have the capacity to add them.

The price of an IP address management tool is easily justified by how much value it adds to your business and network operations.

Closing Thoughts

IP address management is the oversight of how your network handles IP address distribution. This task must be done correctly to ensure that your network operates without issues.

A few other reasons why you need to tackle IP address management include to increase capacity, minimize downtime, enhance network security, and reduce network expenses.

With a good IP address management solution on your hands, you can guarantee the performance of your network. Failing to take advantage of one costs your business money and wastes time!

