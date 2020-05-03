Rick and Morty Season 4 Releases "Goomby's Christmas" Trailer? Here's What to Expect

After previously dropping the first half of the series' season 4 by surprise in December, Rick and Morty will come back with the final five episodes of the season this very evening! The series is one of the most anticipated midseason releases this year and because of this, there is a lot to look forward to.

The series is written brilliantly and this makes it hard to pinpoint or predict what will happen to Rick and Morty in any episode. The almost abstract writing of the show is definitely one of its assets.

The new trailer or teaser of the second half proves the weirdness of this series by releasing a Christmas scene even though it is not even half of the year! The trailer is just as weird, hilarious, and awkward as you would expect!

Adult Swim recently shared the newest clip for the second half of the Rick and Morty season 4 episodes. This clip shows Goomby's Christmas and the way he is trying to spend it with Rick but classic Rick shuts him off.

The new Rick and Morty clip

The clip starts off by Goomby dropping rick off in his home and Rick thanking him. Goomby then shows a sad face as he looks at the happy family while he is out in the cold.

Rick then opens the door and says Merry Christmas and Goomby thought it was an invitation to go in. Rick then stops him awkwardly trying to make the situation a bit more awkward so Goomby would leave.

Fans expect the second half os season 4 to be just as quirky and fun as the first half of the season. The first trailer shows quite a lot and fans are still expecting to see even more of the scenes showed during the trailer.

Aside from the core plot of the series which involves Tammy and Phoenixperson, it seems like the whole additional shenanigans are equally exciting as the main plot itself although the main plot has not actually been defined yet.

The Christmas joke

Although the Christmas joke might seem a little out of place especially now in May if you look at the whole Rick and Morty multiverse, this timeline does make quite a decent amount of sense. The whole story oftentimes diverts due to the often cutaway gags from the main plot itself.

Either way, fans will see the second half of season 4 to air on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 pm EST. This is surely something fans waited for since the first half of the series finished.

The fanbase of Rick and Morty is so huge that one time even McDonalds decided to release the "Szechuan" sauce once again because it had been mentioned in Rick and Morty. Fans then stood in line for hours just to get a taste!

One person even traded in a car just to taste the famous Szechuan sauce! The second half of the season might have a few more gimmicks and all fans can do right now is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

