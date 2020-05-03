Culture
[Spoiler Alert] "Billions" Season 5 Gets Wilder With Pharmaceutical Psychadelics: What Happens to Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhodes, and Tyler Mason?
The glorified Bobby "Axe" Axelrod has become the favorite hedge-fund billionaire played by Damian Lewis in Showtime's most popular Billions series. In an upcoming episode of this series, Bobby makes a speech at the lofty boarding school of his son, which he was not invited to do, but just like everything else, Axe forces his way in!
Just like the entirety of the Billions series, the speech itself holds great influence from Bill Murrey's speech in Wes Anderson's Rushmore. The huge difference though is that Axe talks about glorifying the rich kids while Murray's Herman Blume speech says "take aim on the rich kids."
According to Axe, wealthy people are rich because they worked hard to outsmart others saying "Nature didn't select me... I selected myself" and the kids go wild!
The characters in Billions
Axe's sworn enemy Chuck Rhodes played by Paul Giamatti, along with everyone surrounding them all makes out that showmanship is very critical to winning. Their perspective believes that the world has to accept their show of strength for them to keep their power.
The series is starting its season 5 very differently from season 1 when Chuck Rhodes and Bobby Axelrod were still mortal enemies. Now, both of them share a common ground in their quests for power.
Axe wants to plant his flag into the next big market and this time, that market just so happens to be pharmaceutical ayahuasca, this came from a realization with his right-hand man Wags played by David Costabile.
The epiphany gives Axe a vision to see everything from a certain vantage point from the good all the way to the ugly. Axe believes that pharmaceutical psychedelics could be the next big thing.
Even Chuck Rhodes tries to redeem his glory from a previously ruined career to the newly installed New York Attorney General. Wendy Rhodes played by Maggie Stiff is also back at Axe Capital being an essential performance coach to the whole team.
Axe has also finally entered the group of people who have become billionaires 10 times over.
Read Also: Rick and Morty Season 4 Releases "Goomby's Christmas" Trailer? Here's What to Expect
The enemy?
Tyler Mason, played by Asia Kate Dillon, is now forced to go back to work for Axe capital keeping secret plans. Tyler is cunning and still has a plan to toy around with the two men. What will the enemy benefit after the aftermath?
Billions is a series where only the smart and cunning survive and this begs the huge question "where do you put your moral values?" The series is filled with pretty amazing twists and turns which come out revealing unexpected plots.
Tyler Mason is a force to be taken seriously by Axe Capital. Since this previous employee left, Bobby Axelrod has been at the edge of his seat trying to overpower them. What will happen in season 5? Will Axe keep that power? Or will a new enemy arise?
Read Also: Ariana Grande Might Play Meg in Upcoming Disney's Very Own Hercules Live-Action Remake! Avengers: Endgame Filmmakers to Direct
Related Articles
'Shameless' Season 8: Frank Loses More Of His Senses Over Monica's Fortune; Fiona Keeps Her Inheritance
"Shameless" season 8 is set to return this year, and spoilers have it that the installment will focus on how the memebers of the Gallagher family willl move on from Monica's death. Also, it was revealed that Frank will continue to be the shameless father that he already is while Fiona focuses on her new business.
‘Shameless’ Season 8 Is Definitely Happening: Emmy Rossum To Return As Fiona Gallagher; Salary Parity Issues Resolved?
Emmy Rossum and Showtime finally agree on an equitable deal and the actress dropped major hints that the network’s next move is to issue an announcement for “Shameless” season 8 renewal.
‘Shameless’ Season 8 Canceled? Contract Negotiations At A Standstill; Emmy Rossum Wants More Than What William Macy Is Making
“Shameless” season 8 is in danger of cancelation. Unless Emmy Rossum’s camp agrees on the right price, the negotiations remain to be at a standstill which could delay the renewal of the series.
‘Shameless’ Season 7, Episode 11 News, Spoilers: Frank & Monica Tie The Knot; Ian & Mickey Eloping To Mexico
“Shameless” season 7, episode 11 is going to be a wacky affair with Frank and Monica coming up with a proposal. Meanwhile, Ian is on his way to Mexico with Mickey in tow.
‘American Gigolo’ Reboot In The Works; TV Adaptation Of The 1980s Iconic Film Picked Up By Showtime
The 1980's iconic film "American Gigolo TV adaptation is recently picked up by Showtime. "American Gigolo" reboot is already in the works and is anticipated to announce a tentative air date before the year ends.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Why Is IP Address Management Important?
Does your business currently have a strategy or software designed to handle IP addresses?
HOW TO
Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids
The Eta Aquarids is said to be coming around very soon and if you want to find this heavenly sight, here's how to do it.
GAMES
[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files
There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?