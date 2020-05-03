Culture

[Spoiler Alert] "Billions" Season 5 Gets Wilder With Pharmaceutical Psychadelics: What Happens to Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhodes, and Tyler Mason?

By Urian , May 03, 2020 09:26 PM EDT
[Spoiler Alert] "Billions" Season 5 Gets Wilder With Pharmaceutical Psychadelics: What Happens to Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhodes, and Tyler Mason? (Photo : Screenshot From Billions on SHOWTIME Official YouTube Channel)

The glorified Bobby "Axe" Axelrod has become the favorite hedge-fund billionaire played by Damian Lewis in Showtime's most popular Billions series. In an upcoming episode of this series, Bobby makes a speech at the lofty boarding school of his son, which he was not invited to do, but just like everything else, Axe forces his way in!

Just like the entirety of the Billions series, the speech itself holds great influence from Bill Murrey's speech in Wes Anderson's Rushmore. The huge difference though is that Axe talks about glorifying the rich kids while Murray's Herman Blume speech says "take aim on the rich kids."

According to Axe, wealthy people are rich because they worked hard to outsmart others saying "Nature didn't select me... I selected myself" and the kids go wild!

 

The characters in Billions

Axe's sworn enemy Chuck Rhodes played by Paul Giamatti, along with everyone surrounding them all makes out that showmanship is very critical to winning. Their perspective believes that the world has to accept their show of strength for them to keep their power.

The series is starting its season 5 very differently from season 1 when Chuck Rhodes and Bobby Axelrod were still mortal enemies. Now, both of them share a common ground in their quests for power.

Axe wants to plant his flag into the next big market and this time, that market just so happens to be pharmaceutical ayahuasca, this came from a realization with his right-hand man Wags played by David Costabile.

The epiphany gives Axe a vision to see everything from a certain vantage point from the good all the way to the ugly. Axe believes that pharmaceutical psychedelics could be the next big thing.

Even Chuck Rhodes tries to redeem his glory from a previously ruined career to the newly installed New York Attorney General. Wendy Rhodes played by Maggie Stiff is also back at Axe Capital being an essential performance coach to the whole team.

Axe has also finally entered the group of people who have become billionaires 10 times over.

Read Also: Rick and Morty Season 4 Releases "Goomby's Christmas" Trailer? Here's What to Expect

The enemy?

Tyler Mason, played by Asia Kate Dillon, is now forced to go back to work for Axe capital keeping secret plans. Tyler is cunning and still has a plan to toy around with the two men. What will the enemy benefit after the aftermath?

Billions is a series where only the smart and cunning survive and this begs the huge question "where do you put your moral values?" The series is filled with pretty amazing twists and turns which come out revealing unexpected plots.

Tyler Mason is a force to be taken seriously by Axe Capital. Since this previous employee left, Bobby Axelrod has been at the edge of his seat trying to overpower them. What will happen in season 5? Will Axe keep that power? Or will a new enemy arise?

Read Also: Ariana Grande Might Play Meg in Upcoming Disney's Very Own Hercules Live-Action Remake! Avengers: Endgame Filmmakers to Direct

