Ford Upgrades Old Excursion SUV Model as It Readies Release of 2021 Edition That Could Cost up to $85,000

Ford had its flagship 'Excursion' stop production back in 2005 due to the low number of sales. The model was the largest of the company's SUV lineup, and the automotive company is set to release a power car that trumps over all other competitors in the industry. The upgrade will also build on the flaws of the previous vehicle by fixing its hefty and slow pace.

The new design will bring forth an innovative take on the SUV lineup by incorporating the ideas from massive trucks and private functions. It will follow the looks of the F-250 vehicle and will be capable of extensive towing with ease and give a comfortable ride for 8-10 people.

A new powerhouse

The upgraded model will reportedly be sporting one of Ford's powerful V8 engines and will offer several appealing options. The new Excursion will be unrivaled when it comes to accommodation of passengers and will be a top competitor ni comfort and features.

The 2021 Ford Excursion is expected to be released sometime around the first quarter of next year, though not much information has been given out by the company, making any prior plans challenging to make.

Going at around a base price of $70,000 to $85,000, the 2021 Excursion is expected to land around a similar cost to the base model of the series. The initial cost would also depend on the trim that the customer wants.

Equipment that matches the price

The new powerhouse is set to be equipped with a 5.4-liter SOHC Triton V8, which sports a massive 255 horsepower and a torque of 350 pound-foot just for the base model. The all-wheel-drive model will have a more powerful 6.8-liter SOHC V10 with a whopping 310 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque.

An upgraded version will also be offered by the manufacturer, providing a 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 as an upgradable option, which will further increase the model's output to a staggering 500 pound-feet of torque which would enable heavy-duty towing.

The accommodation of the upgraded SUV will be one of the biggest in the market, with a dimension of 226.7 inches in length, 80 inches in width, and 77.4 inches of the height along with a massive cargo space of 165 cubic feet.

The interior of the vehicle will be decked out with new and improved technology and materials, which includes redesigning of the bumpers and hood, while also illuminating the grille. While not being the best in terms of mileage due to its size, the 2021 Excursion will manage a comfortable 10 to 13 miles per gallon.

With a massive size comes enormous risk, and Ford is making sure safety is their number one priority with a BlockerBeam system that utilizes steel tubular fixture equipped underneath and behind the frontal bumper.

A Class IV trailer hitch has been mounted on the back of the model that provides the same utility. The manufacturer will also add standard safety equipment such as seatbelts and airbags to ensure that the driver and passengers are kept safe in the event of an accident.

