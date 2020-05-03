Auto

Ford Upgrades Old Excursion SUV Model as It Readies Release of 2021 Edition That Could Cost up to $85,000

By Renz , May 03, 2020 09:40 PM EDT
(Photo : Cargurus)

Ford had its flagship 'Excursion' stop production back in 2005 due to the low number of sales. The model was the largest of the company's SUV lineup, and the automotive company is set to release a power car that trumps over all other competitors in the industry. The upgrade will also build on the flaws of the previous vehicle by fixing its hefty and slow pace.

The new design will bring forth an innovative take on the SUV lineup by incorporating the ideas from massive trucks and private functions. It will follow the looks of the F-250 vehicle and will be capable of extensive towing with ease and give a comfortable ride for 8-10 people.

A new powerhouse

The upgraded model will reportedly be sporting one of Ford's powerful V8 engines and will offer several appealing options. The new Excursion will be unrivaled when it comes to accommodation of passengers and will be a top competitor ni comfort and features.

The 2021 Ford Excursion is expected to be released sometime around the first quarter of next year, though not much information has been given out by the company, making any prior plans challenging to make.

Going at around a base price of $70,000 to $85,000, the 2021 Excursion is expected to land around a similar cost to the base model of the series. The initial cost would also depend on the trim that the customer wants.

Read Also: New Tesla Autopilot Feature Now Reads Traffic Lights And Signs to Maneuver Accordingly On Its Own

Equipment that matches the price

The new powerhouse is set to be equipped with a 5.4-liter SOHC Triton V8, which sports a massive 255 horsepower and a torque of 350 pound-foot just for the base model. The all-wheel-drive model will have a more powerful 6.8-liter SOHC V10 with a whopping 310 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque.

An upgraded version will also be offered by the manufacturer, providing a 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 as an upgradable option, which will further increase the model's output to a staggering 500 pound-feet of torque which would enable heavy-duty towing.

The accommodation of the upgraded SUV will be one of the biggest in the market, with a dimension of 226.7 inches in length, 80 inches in width, and 77.4 inches of the height along with a massive cargo space of 165 cubic feet.

The interior of the vehicle will be decked out with new and improved technology and materials, which includes redesigning of the bumpers and hood, while also illuminating the grille. While not being the best in terms of mileage due to its size, the 2021 Excursion will manage a comfortable 10 to 13 miles per gallon.

With a massive size comes enormous risk, and Ford is making sure safety is their number one priority with a BlockerBeam system that utilizes steel tubular fixture equipped underneath and behind the frontal bumper.

A Class IV trailer hitch has been mounted on the back of the model that provides the same utility. The manufacturer will also add standard safety equipment such as seatbelts and airbags to ensure that the driver and passengers are kept safe in the event of an accident.

Read Also: Elon Musk's Tesla Profits Beat Coronavirus; First Time in The History it Posted Positive Net Income in Three Consecutive Quarters

TAG Ford Motor Company, Ford, Excursion, Sport Utility Vehicle, 2021

Related Articles

If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000

If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.
A further look into two of the top models by Ford and Volkswagen have found out that personal data may be compromised due to 'serious security flaws'!

Ford And Volksagen Cars Are Vulnerable To Hackers: Personal Data

A further look into two of the top models by Ford and Volkswagen have found out that personal data may be compromised due to 'serious security flaws'!
A prototype of a mid-size pickup was photographed driving near the Ford headquarters in Michigan and it could be the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor.

2020 Ford Ranger Raptor Shows Up In Michigan, Spy Shots Revealed

A prototype of a mid-size pickup was photographed driving near the Ford headquarters in Michigan and it could be the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor.
The 2017 Ford Super Duty is an all-new truck, the first since the Super Duty line. The new Ford F-250 has the powertrain of a bulldozer, and the interior features are equipped with the most advanced technology.

2017 Ford F250 Super Duty: Lighter Yet A More Powerful Beast

The 2017 Ford Super Duty is an all-new truck, the first since the Super Duty line. The new Ford F-250 has the powertrain of a bulldozer, and the interior features are equipped with the most advanced technology.
A few months after besting Ford and General Motors, Tesla has now overtaken BMW as the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the United States.

Tesla Outmatches BMW, Nabs World’s Fourth Most Valuable Automaker Spot

A few months after besting Ford and General Motors, Tesla has now overtaken BMW as the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the United States.
The 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is everything you want in a muscle truck.

Shelby’s F-150 Super Snake Has All The Reasons To Be Mighty And Boastful

The 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is everything you want in a muscle truck.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Why Is IP Address Management Important?

Does your business currently have a strategy or software designed to handle IP addresses?

HOW TO

Meteor Shower Happening 11:00 pm EDT: How to Spot Eta Aquarids

The Eta Aquarids is said to be coming around very soon and if you want to find this heavenly sight, here's how to do it.

HOW TO

How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!

Now that Valorant is out, there are still a lot of questions as to how to rank in the game and although it looks quite simple, there are still a few questions left unanswered.

CULTURE

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

[VIDEO] Die Hard star Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore show off their dance moves along with their daughters in this uplifting video
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

Viral Video of UV ink Tattoo with Traveling Light: Real or Edit?

Viral Video of Moving UV Ink Tattoo: Real or Edit Effect? How to Get Yourself One?

A Cat

[Video] Feline Forced California Official To Resign After He's Seen Throwing The Furry Creature In This Viral Zoom Meeting

Would You Live in a Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? What if It Costs $64,000?

Mobile Star Wars Sandcrawler Micro Home? The Force Costs $64,000

Drones light show

[Watch] A Beautiful Tribute Of Lights As 150 Drones Show Their Love And Support To All Frontliners Battling The Coronavirus Pandemic

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Ford Upgrades Old Excursion SUV Model as It Readies Release of 2021 Edition That Could Cost up to $85,000

Real Time Analytics