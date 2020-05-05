Culture

Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos

By Urian , May 05, 2020 10:15 PM EDT
Elon Musk and Grimes just recently had a baby and out of all the rumored names people around the internet thought they would give to the baby, the final name was the most unexpected!

The famous flamethrower-hawking billionaire tycoon whose ultimate mission is to send spaceships with astronauts into Mars along with his Canadian popstar girlfriend makes quite the unexpected couple which is why their baby's name has been circulated with much interest.

Their baby boy was born on Monday night, and if Musk is not joking in his tweets, then X Æ A-12 Musk is the name of their baby!

Elon Musk likes to reply to Tweets

Instead of just tweeting out his sentiments in a general announcement, Elon Musk actually likes the interaction and is sometimes responsive to those who ask him questions.

When asked by a certain user on Twitter what was the name of the baby, he simply replied "X Æ A-12 Musk." It is still hard to tell whether or not the tweet is serious because of the edited picture attached showing the baby edited to look like he had face tattoos.

Although this is all still speculation because of the fact that it simply came from a tweet that did not seem serious, some people on Twitter have started to give interpretations to what they think this name means some of them are pretty convincing.

Speculations suggest that the name  X Æ A-12 actually translates to "X Ash Archangel" due to the interpretation of the characters. Although this looks like a math equation rather than a name, there are some strong points to the interpretation.

Speculations suggest that the Æ character actually means "ash" while A-12 could be interpreted as the codename for a certain type of plane.

 

Is this name even legal?

According to a baby name expert named Laura Wattenberg, this name could not be possible because the couple lives in California and just like many states, you are only able to name a baby using the 26 letters of the English alphabet.

Wattenberg said that there was a previous case in which a certain man born with the name Michael Dengler tried to spend years in court back in the 1970s trying to change his name to only the number 1069 and failed to do so.

It seems like the possibility of the eccentric billionaire and Grime's baby being named X Æ A-12 is not possible due to the baby expert's revelations of state law.

If this could be just another way for Musk to toy with his audience, what could the baby's real name be?

Musk is not really new to be thought of as "a person who thinks outside the box" which is why although the possibility was shocking, a lot of people on Twitter believe that it could be true.

Grimes is also no stranger to unexpected actions since she is also remembered for writing a song in the perspective of a vampire.

