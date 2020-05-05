Culture

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Real or Fake? Watch!

By Urian , May 05, 2020 11:33 PM EDT
X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Could the Video be Fake?

X factor contestant suddenly flashes "genitals" on stage and the video has been making rounds on Reddit once again! This shocking video shows a contestant wearing a tie-dye shirt with a shiny grey jacket and shiny grey pants.

Creepy X Factor contestant pulls down his pants and reveals his penis during performance. from r/Cringetopia

The performance was pretty bad as the singer sang off note jumping around the stage but suddenly, the contestant slowly adjusted his pants slowly dropping it down.

If you thought this was a mistake, the contestant even lifted his shirt up to show more of his genital area! The contestant continues with his performance and the crowd starts to get uneasy.

After the female judges avoided looking at him, one of them could not take it anymore and left the stage which then solicited a remark from the contestant saying "Oh oh, looks like I'm in trouble."

Was the contestant really showing off his genitals as suggested on the clip's description or was he actually wearing something?

X Factor contestant was wearing thongs?

The comment section was quick to react saying that this person was actually wearing leopard-print thongs and was not actually naked.

This could have been the reason that the clip was still released instead of permanently disappearing during production.

The contestant's genital area was censored out by a big X Factor logo and this could have easily been the reason that the contestant was believed to be nude.

There is still no official confirmation as to whether or not the contestant was really showing off his genital area but the video has been uploaded to the official youtube channel of this talent show.

Read Also: Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos

The reaction to this performance

The first one to strongly react was Paula Abdul who walked off during the performance and headed over to the bathroom where she puked over the performance.

Even Nicole Scherzinger said that she was traumatized by the performance which was followed by an obvious "no" to his performance.

Simon Cowell's first reaction was "what the bloody h*ll was that?" showing much disappointment in the contestant's performance.

The contestant even seemed unaware of his offensive actions saying that he even has "slow songs" if the judges wanted to hear more which obviously they did not.

The messy situation was getting even more heated as Simon Cowell expressed how much he invested in the show only to be given something like that.

The performance was called "offensive", "disgusting", "distasteful", and "upsetting. The contestant was then escorted by security with Simon saying "that's the last we're going to see of you I think".

The comment section on YouTube asked why security did not come earlier to stop the performance from going on.

It seemed like, despite the distasteful performance, the show must go on and that is exactly what happened.

X Factor is a pretty popular talent show where the majority of contestants are singers and this meant that this terrible performance was actually seen by a lot of viewers around the United States and around the world.

FCC has also filed a complaint against the contestant.

Read Also: Carole Baskin Said "Dead Bodies Can Not Talk" to Ex-Boyfriend: Did Tiger King's Worst Enemy Kill Her Husband?

